Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Chanda Kochhar once proposed HDFC-ICICI merger, reveals Deepak Parekh

Chanda Kochhar once proposed HDFC-ICICI merger, reveals Deepak Parekh

Before the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, Chanda Kochhar had pitched an ICICI-HDFC merger, says Deepak Parekh in a rare public disclosure

India's economic fundamentals strong, recovery underway, says Deepak Parekh

Deepak Parekh says Chanda Kochhar once suggested merging HDFC with ICICI Bank.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Deepak Parekh, former Chairman of HDFC, recently disclosed that ICICI Bank's then chief, Chanda Kochhar, had once proposed a merger between HDFC and ICICI Bank—years before HDFC’s merger with its own banking arm.
 
Speaking during an interaction on Kochhar’s YouTube channel, Parekh recounted, “I remember you talking to me once. I remember it very clearly. It's never been talked about in public, but I'm willing to share it now. You said that ICICI started HDFC. 'Why don't you come back home?' That was your offer.”
 
Parekh said he politely declined the offer, saying it would not have been “fair” or “proper with our name and the bank and all.”
 
 
The much-publicised reverse merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank was finally completed in July 2023. Parekh explained that the merger was largely prompted by regulatory expectations. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had classified non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) like HDFC—then managing assets exceeding ₹5 trillion—as systemically important, crossing the regulatory threshold of ₹50,000 crore.
 
“RBI supported us and they pushed us into it to some extent and they helped us,” Parekh said. However, he clarified there were “no concessions, no relief, no time, nothing.”

Also Read

Mark Wood

Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit for ENG vs IND final Test

Xia Baolong

Security key to Hong Kong's continued prosperity, says China's HK official

Yoga, Yog

International Yoga Day 2025: 50+ inspiring quotes to share and reflect on

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump issues two-week ultimatum to Iran as Mideast conflict escalates

Ben Stokes

ENG vs IND: Vaughan slams Ben Stokes for Headingley toss decision

 
Reflecting on the final day of the merger, Parekh called it both “a sad day and a happy day.” He added, “It's good for the institution. It's good for the country to have large banks. Look at how large Chinese banks are. We have to be bigger, larger in India.”
 
Parekh believes India must foster consolidation in the banking sector to build globally competitive institutions. “Banks in India must grow through acquisitions,” he stressed.
 
On the broader economy, Parekh flagged ongoing global uncertainty in supply chains, trade policy, and export dynamics as major worries for top CEOs.
 
He also expressed concerns about the insurance sector, calling it the “least understood product” in India. He further criticised “mis-selling by banks” driven by high upfront commissions. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumYes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank extends CEO's tenure by 6 months: Move to help SMBC steer strategy

LTC, LTCG tax, LTCG, LTCG, tax impact, closed-end funds, LLP

CBDT acts against non-filers with foreign income, assets worth ₹29,000 cr

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@nsitharaman)

Make GST registration easier using tech, risk-based parameters: FM to CBIC

Retail Inflation

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases to below 3% in May

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

'Front-loaded' repo rate cut meant to spur demand, show MPC meeting minutes

Topics : Deepak Parekh HDFC ICICI Bank mergers Chanda Kochhar BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon