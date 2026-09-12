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Brics backs tax working groups, customs pact under India's chairship

Brics leaders back deeper tax and customs cooperation under India's chairship, including new tax working groups, a customs pact and joint enforcement initiatives

From left, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18

Brics leaders during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18th Brics Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI Photos)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

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Brics leaders on Saturday backed deeper cooperation on taxation and customs, welcoming initiatives undertaken under India’s chairship, including the creation of working groups on international taxation and transfer pricing, and on revenue statistics.
 
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a “fair, inclusive, stable, and efficient international tax system” and to strengthening cooperation among Brics members in addressing evolving international tax challenges, according to the New Delhi Declaration.
 
The declaration welcomed the establishment of the two tax working groups as part of efforts to deepen institutional cooperation among Brics tax authorities. It also welcomed an in-person capacity-building programme for young tax professionals and the advancement of the Brics Women in Tax Network.
 
 
Brics leaders further backed initiatives aimed at promoting innovation and knowledge sharing, including the establishment of the Brics Tax Support Network, the launch of the Brics Tax Cross-Learning Lab and further development of the Brics Tax Collaboration Tool.
 
On customs, the leaders acknowledged the deepening of cooperation among Brics countries since its inception in 2012 and encouraged the Brics Customs Centres of Excellence to undertake targeted training and technical cooperation programmes based on members’ needs.

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The declaration welcomed the convergence achieved on the Brics Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters. Members that are ready to proceed with signing the agreement will do so subject to the completion of necessary national processes, while efforts will continue to secure the participation of all Brics countries.
 
The leaders also backed greater cooperation on Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programmes through voluntary implementation of the Brics AEO Action Plan 2026. The initiative will focus on information exchange, capacity building, sharing of best practices and mutual recognition, while taking into account national frameworks and priorities.
 
Brics countries will also work towards making the Brics Joint Customs Enforcement Operation an annual initiative, where appropriate, in consultation with members and coordinated by the respective Brics chairship.
 
The operation will be based on mutually identified cross-border smuggling trends, shared priorities and operational feasibility. The declaration said the experience of the first joint customs enforcement operation would be used to improve operational coordination and address emerging customs threats.
 
The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Brics tax cooperation through resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, including knowledge sharing, capacity building and constructive engagement in international forums such as the United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation and its protocols.

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 10:36 PM IST