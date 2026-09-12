Brics backs peaceful space tech; to work against outer space arms race

Brics countries on Saturday batted for the use of space systems, as well as the achievements of space science and technologies, for peaceful purposes. They also stood for greater collaboration while assuring that they would work towards the prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS).

In the New Delhi Declaration 2026, the leaders also appreciated the achievements of the Brics Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation (RSSC) in harnessing space technology to address global challenges and foster socio-economic development.

This comes months after India pitched "Brics Space Economy" as the next frontier of global growth and called for collective action among member nations to unlock new opportunities in innovation, investment, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

"We reassert our support for ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS) and of its weaponization, as well as the threats or use of force against outer space objects, including through negotiations to adopt a relevant legal multilateral instrument to ensure global security," the declaration said.

RSSC will include earth-observation satellites and their ground infrastructure that will be used for coordinated observations and sharing of data. "We recognise the importance of international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, including the peaceful use of space systems, and reiterate our commitment to reducing existing asymmetries in space capabilities among Brics countries," it added.

It also welcomed the moves by the Brics Heads of Space Agencies meeting held in Bengaluru recently that emphasised the importance of space debris mitigation for ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities. "We also appreciate the significant progress in finalising the amendment to the Brics RSSC Agreement for making provision for the inclusion of new Brics Space Agencies and in drafting the Terms of Reference for the Brics Space Council," it added.

The declaration recognised the submission of the updated Draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects (PPWT) to the Conference on Disarmament in 2014 as an important step towards peaceful space cooperation.

"We stress that practical and non-binding commitments such as Transparency and Confidence-Building Measures (TCBMs), and universally agreed norms, rules, and principles may also contribute to PAROS. We note the initiative of some Brics Members at the General Assembly to create a single Open-Ended Working Group to enable coherent, inclusive and effective discussions that serve such purpose and undertake to engage constructively in the process, on the basis of existing achievements, including on substantial elements on a legally binding instrument on PAROS," it added.