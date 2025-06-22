Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Central banks in Asia scale back currency intervention as dollar weakens

Central banks in Asia scale back currency intervention as dollar weakens

The greenback has plummeted against major currencies this year, suffering drops of around 10% against the euro and the Swiss franc

RBI

The shifting approach of Asia’s central banks to defending their currencies underscores the sweeping changes in global markets since the election of Trump. | Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Marcus Wong and Malavika Kaur Makol
 
Some of emerging Asia’s biggest central banks look to be dialing back their interventions in the currency market.
The central banks of India and Malaysia have reduced the size of some derivatives positions they use to weaken their currencies. Taiwan has allowed its currency to surge against the dollar in recent weeks and dropped hints it would be comfortable with more if the moves were “orderly.” South Korea’s giant national pension fund has ended its five-month support of the won.
 
A major reason for these moves is a simple change in the market landscape: The dollar has tumbled more than 7 per cent this year, easing pressure on emerging market currencies. But strategists and investors also point to the risk of a backlash from US President Donald Trump, amid rising speculation that currency policies will be on the table during a series of ongoing — and high stakes — trade negotiations.
 
 
“The threat of being labeled a currency manipulator by the US, especially during this period of tariff negotiations, will act as a deterrent to further heavy FX intervention in local markets,” said Rajeev De Mello, a Geneva-based portfolio manager at GAMA Asset Management SA.

Also Read

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Indian outbound travel fuels hospitality sector in APAC locations: Colliers

Flight

Viral manga revives quake fears, Japan tourism hit ahead of summer peak

covid

Covid-19 wave returns in Asia, cases increase in Hong Kong, Singapore

facebook, meta, social media, phone use

Asia tightens curbs on TikTok, Meta even as US continues to struggle

Aster DM Healthcare has announced a merger with Blackstone-backed CARE Hospitals with the Bengaluru-based company, leading to the creation of Aster DM Quality Care, which will be among the top three players in India with 38 hospitals and a presence i

Aster DM acquires 5% stake in QCIL via Rs 849 cr share swap deal

 
The shifting approach of Asia’s central banks to defending their currencies underscores the sweeping changes in global markets since the election of Trump, whose on again-off again tariff threats have roiled asset prices and raised once unthinkable questions about the dollar’s place in the global trading system.
 
Korea confirmed last month that it had held currency talks with the US, sending the won higher amid talk that Trump wants a weaker dollar. But White House chief economist Stephen Miran has denied the idea Washington is working on secret deals to depreciate the greenback, saying the US continues to have a strong dollar policy.
 
The greenback has plummeted against major currencies this year, suffering drops of around 10 per cent against the euro and the Swiss franc.

Best bets

Traders are now trying to game out which currencies have the most to gain from a period of reduced intervention. The Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit are two obvious candidates, since both countries have large trade surpluses, said Gautam Kalani, portfolio manager for BlueBay fixed income, emerging markets, at RBC Global Asset Management. Reduced intervention will speed up the appreciation of these currencies, he said.
 
The Taiwan dollar is also being hotly tipped by strategists. Although Taiwan’s central bank is still likely to use intervention to keep volatility in check, most market participants think it will allow the local currency to appreciate further even after hitting multi-year highs.
 
That suggests room to build on what has already been a widespread rally against the dollar: Taiwan’s currency has surged 11 per cent against the greenback this year, making it the region’s best performer. The Korean won is up almost 8 per cent, while the Malaysian ringgit is around 5 per cent higher. 
 
The retreat from intervention isn’t unanimous across Asia. Bank Indonesia pushed back against volatility on Thursday as Middle East tensions hit emerging market currencies. The Philippines’ central bank has sent mixed messages, calling intervention futile but also saying it might have to do so “more seriously” if a current slide in the peso continues. The People’s Bank of China continues to keep its currency under a tight leash. 
 
But for some of emerging Asia’s most interventionist central banks, the calculus appears to have shifted in favor of a less hands-on approach. 
 
The US Treasury refrained from labeling any country a currency manipulator in its latest foreign-exchange report, released in June. However, it said China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam all met two out of three of its criteria.

More From This Section

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

Bengal may lose ₹25 cr GST as SBI shifts key unit from Kolkata to Mumbai

Deepak Parekh

Chanda Kochhar once proposed HDFC-ICICI merger, reveals Deepak Parekh

PremiumYes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank extends CEO's tenure by 6 months: Move to help SMBC steer strategy

LTC, LTCG tax, LTCG, LTCG, tax impact, closed-end funds, LLP

CBDT acts against non-filers with foreign income, assets worth ₹29,000 cr

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@nsitharaman)

Make GST registration easier using tech, risk-based parameters: FM to CBIC

Topics : Asia US Dollar Currency Forex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon