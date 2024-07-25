Climate events threaten loan repayment abilities: RBI deputy governor Rao

Climate-related events can negatively affect borrowers' credit quality and their ability to repay loans, said M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday last week. The speech was released on the RBI website on Thursday.

Rao said that such events can destroy assets funded by institutional finance, thereby harming the financial health of these institutions.

He further said that climate change can create shocks to monetary stability, economic growth, financial stability, and the safety and soundness of regulated entities, thereby influencing the actions of central banks and regulators.

He said that since climate events impact the real sector and, by extension, banks' exposure to these sectors, they directly affect the risk management frameworks of banks and other financial institutions. Therefore, from both monetary and prudential policy perspectives, central banks play a crucial role in addressing climate risks.

He further said that traditional risk management strategies—such as risk avoidance, risk mitigation, risk sharing, and risk transfer—may not be fully effective in addressing the financial and other risks posed by climate change. These risks often manifest collectively across a region or industry rather than individually. Consequently, traditional instruments like insurance alone may be insufficient to manage the comprehensive nature of these risks and could overwhelm insurers, he said.

Rao highlighted that risks stemming from climate change cannot be managed by a single set of actors alone. Addressing these risks requires the involvement of all stakeholders. To ensure a successful transition to a sustainable future, there is a need for a multifaceted approach that includes governments, private sector entities, financial institutions, civil society organisations, and the public.