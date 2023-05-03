Contracts to revamp New Delhi, Ahmedabad stations 'axed' over pricey bids



The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in September 2022 sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore for work at New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stations, but the lowest bids for the first two terminals were more than Rs 14,000 crore combined--much more than the Centre’s spending estimate. The railway board has cancelled tenders for redeveloping the New Delhi and Ahmedabad stations due to exceptionally high bids, sources said.



Sources said that Ahluwalia Contracts, with its Rs 2,450-crore bid, was awarded the Mumbai contract as its bid was close to the Centre’s own estimate. 'Business Standard' reported on April 10 that L&T had emerged as the lowest bidder for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) tender for the New Delhi railway station at Rs 8,740 crore. Ahluwalia Contracts was the lowest bidder for CSMT.



The cancelled contracts are the latest in thwarted government’s attempts to redevelop the New Delhi railway station. Infrastructure major Afcons was the lowest bidder for the Ahmedabad station: the company’s bid of Rs 5,400 crore was also considered outside of the railways’ comfort zone.

