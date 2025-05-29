Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Corp bond secondary mkt daily turnover grows around 2K-cr in FY25: RBI

Corp bond secondary mkt daily turnover grows around 2K-cr in FY25: RBI

Corporate bond yields declined in FY25 but lagged G-sec yields, widening spreads; private placements led issuances and FPI limit usage dipped slightly, shows the RBI report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Primary issuances of listed corporate bonds on domestic stock exchanges also rose during the year. (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The average daily turnover in the secondary market for corporate bonds rose to ₹7,645 crore in 2024–25, up from ₹5,722 crore in the previous financial year, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) annual report for 2024–25.
 
‘Average daily turnover in the secondary market on corporate bonds increased to ₹7,645 crore during 2024–25 from ₹5,722 crore during the previous year,’ the report said.
 
Corporate bond yields declined in line with government securities (G-sec) yields, with the average yield on AAA-rated three-year bonds falling by 15 basis points (bps) for public sector undertakings (PSUs), financial institutions (FIs) and banks; 28 bps for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs); and 33 bps for corporates as of March 2025 compared to March 2024. 
 
 
However, the spread between corporate bond yields and G-sec yields of similar maturity widened, indicating that the decline in corporate bond yields lagged behind the fall in sovereign bond yields.

Also Read

PremiumDIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

Easing investment norms: FPIs may take to lower rated corporate bonds

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI maintains FPI investment caps in govt securities, corp bonds for FY26

IREDA

Ireda's board increases borrowing limit by Rs 5,000 crore for FY25

investment

Indian investor appetite to get tested amid $3 billion debt supply

PremiumFundraising by India Inc through bonds go past Rs 1 trillion in February

Fundraising by India Inc through bonds go past Rs 1 trillion in February

 
‘Corporate bond yields softened during 2024–25, mirroring G-sec yields. The monthly average yield on AAA-rated three-year bonds of PSUs, FIs and banks; NBFCs; and corporates fell by 15 bps, 28 bps and 33 bps, respectively, in March 2025 vis-à-vis March 2024,’ the report said. 
 
Primary issuances of listed corporate bonds on domestic stock exchanges also rose during the year, alongside increased mobilisation through overseas markets. Private placements remained the dominant mode of issuance, accounting for 99.2 per cent of total funds raised in the domestic bond market.
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their investments in corporate bonds during FY25. However, the utilisation of the approved investment limits declined slightly to 15.8 per cent as of end-March 2025, down from 16.2 per cent a year earlier. The decline was attributed to an expansion in the absolute investment limits for FPIs.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Fake ₹500 notes at six-year high in FY25, ₹2000 counterfeits fall: RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Disinflation path clouded by geopolitical, trade, weather volatility: RBI

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI's contribution to payments ecosystem volume grows to 83.4% in FY25

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to continue with supervisory measures for early risk identification

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Currency printing expenditure rises 25% to ₹6,372.8 cr in FY25: RBI

Topics : Reserve Bank of India corporate bonds corporate bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon