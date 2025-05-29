Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI to continue with supervisory measures for early risk identification

RBI to continue with supervisory measures for early risk identification

The central bank would also focus on enhancing cyber resilience and capabilities of Supervised Entities (SEs) by implementing the recommendations of the inter-regulatory Working Group

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank on Thursday affirmed its commitment to continue with its supervisory measures | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Thursday affirmed its commitment to continue with its supervisory measures aimed at early identification of risks and vulnerabilities. 

The central bank would also focus on enhancing cyber resilience and capabilities of Supervised Entities (SEs) by implementing the recommendations of the inter-regulatory Working Group, which has uniform baseline cybersecurity guidelines for financial entities, it said in its annual report.

It can be noted that over the last two-three years, the RBI has taken a slew of supervisory actions against entities, including business curtailment actions.

"The Reserve Bank would continue with the supervisory initiatives aimed at early identification of risks and vulnerabilities, increasing the focus on the root cause of vulnerabilities, and harmonising the supervisory rigour across various segments of the financial system," the RBI said in its annual report. 

 

In the report, the RBI said the Indian banking sector is resilient, but added that given the heightened global uncertainties, proactive risk management is a necessity.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Currency printing expenditure rises 25% to ₹6,372.8 cr in FY25: RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank fraud cases fell in FY25, amount rose threefold to ₹36,014 cr: RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's net income rises 27.5% to ₹2.69 trillion in FY25 on forex gains

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Greater confidence of inflation aligning with target over 12 months: RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to cut rates by 25 bps on June 6, then once more in August: Poll

"Considering the dynamic nature of the interest rate risk, banks need to address both trading and banking book risks, especially in light of moderation in Net Interest Margin (NIM)," the annual report recommended.

On the regulatory policies front, the annual report said the Reserve Bank would consolidate and streamline regulations to improve business efficiency and simplify compliance.

The report said several regulatory and supervisory guidelines were issued in FY25 to strengthen governance, risk management practices and operational resilience at lenders.

In the new fiscal, the RBI will be undertaking a review of the citizens' charter for further improving the timeliness of regulatory approvals and citizen-centric services. 

It will also undertake a review of the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021, to enhance the quality and speed of grievance resolution, the annual report said, adding that technology initiatives will be undertaken to upgrade the complaint management system.

The central bank will also be embarking on drafting a new Payments Vision document, which would aim to build on the growth of payment systems in the last decade and provide further impetus to entities in the payments ecosystem to develop and deploy solutions in this space.

Enhancing security, customer protection and fraud prevention will remain key priorities when it comes to digital payments in FY26, the report said.

The RBI also said that it will undertake a review of the financial inclusion index in FY26, after the revision in the priority sector lending master directions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rupee

Rupee slips as tariff ruling lifts dollar; opens 16 paise lower at 85.52/$

Premiumbank, banks

Listed banks post ₹94,228 crore profit in Q4; PSBs lead with 13% rise

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee extends decline to second day; ends slightly lower at 85.36/$

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee extends fall as dollar revives; opens 29 paise weaker at 85.63/$

PremiumTata Capital, impairment, FY25 results, IPO, Tata Sons, NBFC, unsecured loans, NPA, Fitch, Crisil, loan book, DRHP, Tata group

Digital lending norms: NBFC loans to MSMEs likely to get dearer

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon