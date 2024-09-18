Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Corporate bond market needs to be strengthened: SBI chairman Setty

Corporate bond market needs to be strengthened: SBI chairman Setty

"One of the major points in corporate lending is that it was mainly done by banks. Corporate bond market still has to get strengthened," Setty said

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty

The increase in credit risk weight has helped with the slowdown in retail unsecured credit, he emphasized. "We believe that our CASA ratio will be protected at this level," Setty said.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty on Wednesday stressed that the corporate bond market needs to be strengthened even as he assured that the banking industry's exposure to small loans remains manageable, primarily due to the active participation of NBFCs and MFIs.
Speaking on the sidelines of Bengal Chambers of Commerce and Industry's annual financial market conclave here, Setty also addressed concerns about the slowdown in unsecured loans and the importance of maintaining a healthy CASA (current and savings account) ratio.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"One of the major points in corporate lending is that it was mainly done by banks. Corporate bond market still has to get strengthened," Setty said.
 
"I think these financial services players were also significant players in mobilizing the household deposits, and have to come to the market," he said.
Setty said that the banking industry is not into small value loans as such loans are given by NBFCs and MFs and added that there is some slowdown due to the increase in credit risk weight.
But I think the rise in unsecured small loans is "not that alarming," he added.

More From This Section

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu

RBI unlikely to cut rates in 2024 amid food inflation uncertainty: SBI

A number of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have tapped into the debt capital market ahead of the festival season to meet increasing credit demand as bank funding slows.

NBFCs throng bond mkt to fund festival credit demand as bank funding slows

Indian Accounting Standards, IndAS, accounting, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions,

NFRA issues revised audit standards to address deficient quality

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi encourages use of RBI's digital currency at Odisha scheme launch

bad loans

Phoenix ARC gets EOIs from ARCs for Rs 3,550 crore retail NPA sale

The increase in credit risk weight has helped with the slowdown in retail unsecured credit, he emphasized. "We believe that our CASA ratio will be protected at this level," Setty said.
Earlier participating at a panel discussion, Setty said that "corporations have adopted efficient cash management now and the government has also moved towards efficient cash management. This means that the float funds will not be available."

He also said that the SBI's dream run was not off and it is expected to continue.
Stating that deposits have to come up front, the SBI chief said that the other institutions need to come to the market for financing to push deposit growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI raises Rs 7,500 crore through issuance Basel III-compliant bonds

Public-sector banks, including Canara Bank and Bank of India, are tapping the infrastructure bond market.

10-year bond yield falls to 6.79% on US Fed rate-cut expectations

Indian bank

Indian Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore via long-term infrastructure bonds

Mario Draghi

Mario Draghi's call for joint EU bonds hits wall of German opposition

construction

Godrej Properties raises Rs 64.6 cr via issue of debentures to investors

Topics : Bonds bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon