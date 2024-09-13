Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Indian Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore via long-term infrastructure bonds

Indian Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore via long-term infrastructure bonds

This strategic move is part of Indian Bank's efforts to mobilise resources for credit growth and refinancing of infrastructure projects

Indian bank

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

BS Reporter Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Indian Bank has raised Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of long-term infrastructure bonds.

The bank received a total of 88 bids amounting to Rs 13,680 crore against the total issue size of Rs 5,000 crore (base issue of Rs 2,000 crore and a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 3,000 crore). The bank accepted bids for Rs 5,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.24 per cent per annum. The bank said that the private placement of long-term infrastructure bonds received an overwhelming response at 2.74 times the total issue size.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

This strategic move is part of Indian Bank's efforts to mobilise resources for credit growth and refinancing of infrastructure projects. The funds raised through these securities are exempted from the regulatory requirement of maintaining Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR).

These bonds are senior, rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, long-term fully paid-up non-convertible bonds, having a fixed maturity of 10 years from the date of allotment. The allotment of these bonds took place on Friday. The bonds are rated AAA with a stable outlook by CRISIL and CARE.

Also Read

Banks credit growth

Nomura cuts target prices for Axis Bank, SBI and BoB ahead of Fed meeting

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

IBA likely to seek easing of proposed norms for retail deposits: Report

Dinesh Khara, SBI Chairman

SBI working on new version of digital banking platform: Dinesh Khara

Listed small finance banks (SFBs) posted a decline in net profit by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,300 crore during the first quarter of FY25 as provisions and contingencies more than doubled Y-o-Y to Rs 1,277 crore. Sequentially, the decl

Foreign lenders lured by stake sales in Indian banks, face tighter rules

Cyber security, IT, Technology, Computer, Cyber Crime, Online Fraud

Indian banks spending less on cybersecurity than global peers, says BCG

Topics : Indian Banks infrastructure Bonds Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon