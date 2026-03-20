Datanomics: Tracking India's overseas investments amid record commitments
India's overseas investments hit a decade high, led by equity flows and major bets like Reliance's proposed US refinery
Yash Kumar Singhal
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Overseas direct investment (ODI) commitments by India in FY25 reached its highest in the last decade at $41.62 billion . Recently, US President Donald Trump announced the construction of a new oil refinery backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited with a proposed investment of $300 billion.