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Datanomics: Tracking India's overseas investments amid record commitments

India's overseas investments hit a decade high, led by equity flows and major bets like Reliance's proposed US refinery

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Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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Overseas direct investment (ODI) commitments by India in FY25 reached its highest in the last decade at $41.62 billion . Recently, US President Donald Trump announced the construction of a new oil refinery backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited with a proposed investment of $300 billion.  
Rising ODI from India 
In FY26 (April-February), ODI commitments from India were worth $39.8 billion, up 11 per cent from FY25 Y-o-Y. Equity accounted for the largest part of ODI in recent years.
Singapore is the largest recipient 
In FY26 so far, the largest recipient has been Singapore with a share of 23.84 per cent of the total, followed by the United States (12.79 per cent), and Mauritius  (11.3 per cent).
Financial services attract highest investment 
Among sectors, financial, insurance and business services received the highest share of ODI commitments from India, accounting for 39.56 per cent in FY25, up from 13.67 per cent in FY20.  
 
Topics : overseas investment Reliance Industries foreign direct investments