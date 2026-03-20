Datanomics: Tracking India's overseas investments amid record commitments

In FY26 (April-February), ODI commitments from India were worth $39.8 billion, up 11 per cent from FY25 Y-o-Y. Equity accounted for the largest part of ODI in recent years.

In FY26 so far, the largest recipient has been Singapore with a share of 23.84 per cent of the total, followed by the United States (12.79 per cent), and Mauritius (11.3 per cent).