Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / DPDzero raises $7 mn Series A to scale AI-powered debt collections

DPDzero raises $7 mn Series A to scale AI-powered debt collections

Debt collections platform DPDzero secures $7 mn Series A funding led by GMO Venture Partners, SMBC Asia Rising Fund, and Blume Ventures to expand AI and field collection network

artificial intelligence machine learning

The company claims its revenue has grown six times in the past 18 months. It serves as a collections partner for fintechs and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) including Tata Capital, Moneyview, L&T Finance, and Manappuram Finance, among others.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Debt collections platform DPDzero has raised $7 million in a Series A funding round led by GMO Venture Partners, a Japanese fintech-focused venture capital firm, SMBC Asia Rising Fund, and Blume Ventures, which doubled its previous investment.
 
The round also saw participation from India Quotient, Sinarmas Group, and several other investors.
 
The company said the capital will be used to develop DPDzero’s multi-lingual artificial intelligence (AI) collection agent and launch a network of professional field collection agents to strengthen collections infrastructure.
 
DPDzero combines behavioural data, AI agents, and human operations to deliver improved collection outcomes.
 
“Collection has been the ignored stepchild of lending; it’s low tech, low intelligence, and worryingly, low ethics, as well. We are building the collections company India has been waiting for — reinventing everything from the ground up, bringing back the dignity it really deserves,” said Ananth Shroff, chief executive officer and founder, DPDzero. 
 

Also Read

Wine

Wine, music and jets draw scrutiny of asset-backed private credit managers

Jairam Ramesh

Cong slams Modi govt over rise in per capita debt of individual borrowers

Union Bank

Union Bank of India to garner ₹6,000 crore through equity, debt mix

book

Dalio's debt playbook: What Japan got wrong, and India may be getting rightpremium

pakistan Flag

Pakistan's debt increases to PKR 76,000 billion by end-March 2025

 
The company claims its revenue has grown six times in the past 18 months. It serves as a collections partner for fintechs and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) including Tata Capital, Moneyview, L&T Finance, and Manappuram Finance, among others.
 
It added that it expects to onboard India’s large banks shortly.
 
“As the credit landscape matures, collections remain its most under-served frontier. We believe DPDzero is building the foundational collections infrastructure by combining AI, execution-first DNA, and the kind of founder obsession required to disrupt the category,” said Ryu Muramatsu, founding partner, GMO Venture Partners. 
 

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Indian economy contributing more to global growth than US: RBI Guv Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC highlights: Difficult to predict what impact tariffs will have, says RBI governor

power

Nuclear power-focused Core Energy Systems raises ₹200 crore funding

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Not saying users will have to pay for UPI but someone has to bear: RBI Guv

KYC

RBI announces 3 consumer-centric schemes to drive financial inclusion

Topics : Artificial intelligence Debt finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon