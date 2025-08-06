Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian economy contributing more to global growth than US: RBI Guv Malhotra

Indian economy contributing more to global growth than US: RBI Guv Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says India contributes 18% to global GDP versus US share of under 11%, retains FY26 growth forecast at 6.5% despite Trump's 'dead economy' remark

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Mumbai: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra during a press conference on monetary policy statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said the Indian economy is contributing more to global growth than the United States. He made the remark during the post-monetary policy press conference.
 
When asked for his views on US President Donald Trump calling the Indian economy “dead”, Malhotra said: “We have a very robust growth.” As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent, while world growth is expected at 3 per cent.
 
He added that India contributes about 18 per cent to global GDP, which is more than the US, where the contribution is expected to be below 11 per cent. “So, we are doing very well and will continue to further improve,” he said. 
 
 
Malhotra noted that India continues to aspire for higher growth. “Our aspirational growth is more than 6.5 per cent. In the past, we have achieved an average of 7.8 per cent, so we should continue to aim for higher growth rates,” he said. The RBI has retained its FY26 growth forecast at 6.5 per cent.
 
Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, called India a “dead economy” and criticised the country’s trade policies. “I don’t care what India does with Russia,” he wrote. “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India. Their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world,” Trump said. 
 

More From This Section

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC highlights: Difficult to predict what impact tariffs will have, says RBI governor

power

Nuclear power-focused Core Energy Systems raises ₹200 crore funding

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Not saying users will have to pay for UPI but someone has to bear: RBI Guv

KYC

RBI announces 3 consumer-centric schemes to drive financial inclusion

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI policy: MPC maintains repo rate at 5.5%, keeps stance 'neutral'

Topics : GDP RBI Trump finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon