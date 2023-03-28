EXIM Bank expects foreign currency borrowings to be $3-3.5 bn in FY24



Harsha Bangari, managing director of the state-run export finance institution, said rupee-denominated fund-raising would be worth Rs 20,000-25,000 crore in FY24. Export Import Bank of India (EXIM) expects to mobilise foreign currency resources worth $3-3.5 billion in FY24 to support business, especially long-term export credit.



EXIM’s cost of raising funds has gone up as a consequence of interest rates increasing in domestic and global markets. The scale of fund-raising this financial year ending March 31, in foreign currency and the domestic market, is similar to estimates for FY24.



Reflecting the rise in cost of funds, EXIM also hiked the lending rates. Its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for one year rose to 8.35 per cent in March 2023 from 8 per cent in January. MCLR may rise by 25-30 basis points further, said Bangari. Bangari said on the sidelines of the G-20 trade finance summit in Mumbai that money has become expensive but pressure on EXIM would ease gradually. Its net interest margin (NIM) moderated to 2.08 per cent at end of September 2022 (H1Fy23) from 2.19 per cent for FY22. The NIM was 1.84 per cent in FY21, according to an EXIM presentation.

