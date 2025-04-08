Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 08:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Finance ministry notifies Form ITR-B to reveal undisclosed income

Finance ministry notifies Form ITR-B to reveal undisclosed income

The block assessment process in income tax refers to a special procedure used by the tax authorities to assess the undisclosed income of a taxpayer

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Form ITR-B allows the assessee to claim tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) credit against undisclosed income. | Photo: Shutterstock

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry on Tuesday notified Form ITR-B through the gazette. It must be filed by those taxpayers who need to reveal any previously undisclosed income caught in an income tax search or requisition operation on or after September 1, 2024, through block assessment.
 
“Unlike the detailed disclosures necessitated in conventional ITR forms, Form ITR-B calls for limited data specifically related to the block assessment period. This ensures that taxpayers are not overburdened with compliance requirements while ensuring precision in data reporting,” said Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, M&A tax partner at Nangia Andersen LLP.
 
The block assessment process in income tax refers to a special procedure used by the tax authorities to assess the undisclosed income of a taxpayer, typically when there is evidence of concealed or undisclosed income over a period of time. This process is primarily used in cases of search and seizure operations, where the tax authorities find evidence of unaccounted income that is not reported in the regular income tax returns.
 
 
Form ITR-B allows the assessee to claim tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) credit against undisclosed income.
 
However, such claims remain subject to verification and satisfaction of the tax officer, which could pose challenges in cases of incomplete documentation, Jhunjhunwala said.
 
“Although the digitisation of Form ITR-B filing is a commendable effort, an apparent contradiction surfaces in its verification section. The form stipulates electronic filing but simultaneously requires details such as stamp receipt number, seal, and manual signatures of the receiving official within the verification tab. This discrepancy may create procedural confusion, undermining the form's objective of seamless digital compliance,” added Jhunjhunwala.

More From This Section

Jio Financial Services

Jio Finance launches loan against security offering for customers

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates further tracking Chinese yuan; importers stock up dollar

PremiumRs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

REC raises Rs 2,625 crore through 15-year bonds at coupon rate of 7.02%

PremiumShriram Finance

Shriram Finance eyes standalone primary dealership licence from RBI

bank, banks

Banks to write off stressed loans worth Rs 1.5 trillion in FY26: ICRA

Topics : Income tax TDS Finance Ministry taxpayers ITR forms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEPBKS vs CSK Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesPBKS vs CSK LIVE ScoreRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon