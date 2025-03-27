Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / 5% GST for restaurants with non-specified premises: Finance Ministry

5% GST for restaurants with non-specified premises: Finance Ministry

Option of 5% GST without ITC or 18% with ITC to be applicable on restaurant services provided at non-specified premises, clarifies FinMin

Restaurant

Hotels can voluntarily opt in for specified premises classification if the value does not exceed Rs 7,500 in the previous financial year | Photo: Wikipedia

Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The goods and services tax (GST) rate of 5 per cent without input tax credit will apply to restaurant service supplied outside the premises or at those other than specified premises, the finance ministry on Wednesday said.
 
Meanwhile, the rate of 18 per cent with input tax credit will be imposed on restaurant service supplied at specified premises.
 
A hotel that offers a room at more than ₹7,500 a day or equivalent supplied in a financial year becomes specified premises for the subsequent financial year. 
 
Suppliers of hotel accommodation service, whether an existing registrant or a new applicant, have been given the option to declare the premises from which supplies are made/will be made — as a specified premise for a financial year.
 
 
“This amendment means in case a small hotel in FY25 has sold even one room at more than ₹7,500 per day, in the next year it has to charge 13 per cent GST extra to the consumers. This would make restaurants in smaller hotels unfeasible vis-a-vis standalone hotels. It is well known from precedents that an unduly high tax regime in any sector makes it evasion-prone,” said Vivek Jalan, partner with Tax Connect Advisory Services.
 
According to Saurabh Agarwal, partner with EY, hotels can opt for the specified-premises classification if the value at which it offers rooms doesn’t exceed ₹7,500 in the previous financial year.

More From This Section

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

Resolution plan binding even if stakeholder not party to NCLT case: SC

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to meet bankers next week to discuss liquidity management framework

Premiumdollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Banking system net liquidity improves on back of RBI's swap auction

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds

Parl panel flags non-contribution by pvt sector employers in employees' PF

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee ends weaker at 85.79/$ as dollar gains on Trump's auto tariffs

Topics : Goods and Services Tax quick service restaurants restaurants Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025SRH vs LSG LIVE ScoreStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon