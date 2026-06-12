Can foreign bond inflows strengthen the rupee and lower yields now?

Foreign bond inflows are often seen as an unqualified positive for both the rupee and government borrowing costs. More overseas money entering government securities should, in theory, create demand for the currency and push down bond yields by increasing demand for debt.

Recent market moves have reinforced that view. Expectations of fresh foreign inflows into Indian debt, aided by policy measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have coincided with a recovery in the rupee and easing government bond yields.

The reality, however, is more complicated.

While foreign bond inflows can support the rupee and lower yields at the margin, market participants and economists say their influence is often moderated by a range of other factors including RBI intervention, crude oil prices, fiscal borrowing, inflation, domestic liquidity conditions and movements in US Treasury yields.

Can bond inflows support the rupee?

Mechanically, the answer is yes.

When foreign investors buy Indian government bonds, they must convert dollars into rupees, creating demand for the domestic currency. Sustained inflows can therefore reduce depreciation pressure and, under favourable conditions, support the rupee.

Yet the impact is rarely straightforward.

Dr Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, a financial services and brokerage firm, said bond inflows occupy a "real but secondary position" among drivers of the rupee. According to him, crude oil prices remain the most important variable for the currency given India's dependence on imported energy, while trade deficits and equity flows also play a major role in determining the rupee's direction.

That helps explain why the rupee has not appreciated sharply despite significant foreign interest in Indian debt since the country's inclusion in major global bond indices.

"Foreign bond inflows into India have undeniably gathered pace since the country's inclusion in global indices, yet the rupee's response has been surprisingly muted," Singh said as he pointed to the offsetting impact of India's current account deficit, elevated oil prices and periods of equity outflows.

RBI's management of the foreign exchange market also limits the visible impact of inflows on the currency.

Sharad Chand, business head – wealth management at Alankit Limited, a financial services and wealth management company, said the central bank often absorbs a portion of incoming dollars, moderating appreciation pressures and adding to foreign exchange reserves.

"India runs a managed float, not a free float. So the link between inflows and rupee appreciation is neither straightforward nor automatic," Chand said.

According to him, RBI's primary objective is not to engineer a stronger rupee but to maintain orderly market conditions and limit excessive volatility. As a result, bond inflows can help build reserves, but often as a by-product of exchange-rate management rather than a policy objective.

RBI built reserves as bond-related inflows gathered pace

Anand K Rathi, co-founder of MIRA Money, an investment management platform, said bond inflows can nevertheless provide an important stabilising force during periods of global dollar strength because capital invested in longer-duration bonds tends to remain invested for longer periods.

However, he noted that appreciation requires more than bond-related inflows alone, particularly when other capital flows are moving in the opposite direction.

"Foreign portfolio and institutional outflows have partially neutralised the impact of bond inflows," Rathi said.

The result is that bond inflows may help cushion the rupee against sharper weakness, but they do not necessarily guarantee appreciation.

FPI debt inflows and the rupee do not always move together

Can bond inflows lower government borrowing costs?

Foreign participation can also influence government borrowing costs by increasing demand for government securities.

As foreign investors purchase bonds, prices rise and yields decline. This effect has been visible in several index-eligible securities since India's inclusion in global bond benchmarks.

The bigger question is whether foreign inflows can keep borrowing costs lower over the long run.

Most experts argue they cannot do so on their own.

Aditya Agarwala, co-founder and chief investment officer at InvestValue, a wealth-tech platform, said foreign investors still account for only a small share of India's government bond market, which remains largely funded by domestic institutions such as banks, insurance companies and provident funds.

"Foreign investors influence pricing at the margin rather than determining the overall level of yields," he said.

According to Agarwala, inflation, fiscal policy, RBI actions and global interest rates have historically exerted a much greater influence on the long-term direction of bond yields than foreign portfolio flows.

He noted that even sizeable inflows remain small relative to India's annual borrowing requirements, meaning they can help compress yields but cannot fundamentally alter the relationship between inflation, fiscal policy and interest rates.

Vishal Devanath, co-founder and CEO at SMERGERS, an investment banking and business-deals platform for small and medium enterprises, backed that view.

“The Indian and US bond yield spread is already low at 2-2.5%, compared to around 4-5.5% pre-COVID. If India's borrowing costs drop any further, foreign investors might not find it attractive enough. They would prefer safer markets, especially since a weakening Rupee already eats into their profits,” he said.

"Domestic buyers like Indian banks, insurance companies, and pension funds hold the absolute majority of all government bonds, and they set the long-term price based on domestic factors like inflation, RBI policy, and the fiscal needs of the government," Devanath added.

According to Devanath, bond-index inclusion and related policy changes triggered a rally that lowered yields, but that should not be interpreted as evidence of permanently lower borrowing costs.

Why US rates still matter

Even when foreign inflows are supportive, Indian bond markets do not operate in isolation.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, said Indian government bond yields continue to show directional alignment with US Treasury yields, even though domestic factors remain the dominant influence.

"Global risk sentiment, Fed policy, and capital flows cause co-movements, but domestic factors, such as RBI actions, liquidity, fiscal borrowing, and inflation, exert stronger influence on the level and persistence of Indian yields," he said.

Meena added that foreign inflows can continue exerting downward pressure on yields even when US rates remain elevated, but their impact is limited.

Persistently high US yields reduce the attractiveness of emerging-market debt by narrowing yield differentials and increasing currency risks, making it harder for foreign buying alone to drive a sustained decline in yields.

Dhananjay Sinha, CEO and co-head of Institutional Equities at Systematix Group, said the scope for yield compression remains constrained when global rates stay high.

"If global rates stay elevated, the pool of yield-seeking, long-duration foreign capital will be constrained," he said.

Benefits and limits

Despite these limitations, experts broadly agree that foreign participation brings meaningful benefits.

Bond-index inclusion has broadened the investor base, improved market liquidity and increased India's visibility among global investors. It has also created a more diversified pool of buyers for government securities.

Devanath said inclusion in global bond indices enhances India's credibility in international financial markets by signalling that Indian government bonds are safe, liquid and sufficiently mature for global investors.

At the same time, greater integration with global markets comes with trade-offs.

Higher foreign participation can increase sensitivity to shifts in global risk sentiment, US interest rates and geopolitical developments. In periods of stress, capital that enters quickly can also leave quickly.

The broader lesson, experts say, is that bond inflows should be viewed as a supportive factor rather than a dominant force.

They can help ease pressure on the rupee, improve liquidity and lower yields at the margin. But the trajectory of the currency will continue to depend heavily on oil prices, trade balances and capital flows, while government borrowing costs will remain tied primarily to inflation, fiscal discipline, RBI policy and global interest-rate trends.

In other words, foreign bond inflows can amplify favourable macroeconomic conditions, but they cannot substitute for them.