Early-stage stress resurfaces in microfinance amid cautious lending trends

The latest edition of CRIF High Mark’s MicroLend Lite report showed that portfolio-at-risk (PAR) in the 1-30 days-past-due bucket rose to 0.8 per cent in April from 0.6 per cent in March. The uptick came even as overall delinquency levels moderated, highlighting the uneven nature of the sector’s recovery.

Overall PAR 1-180 declined to 2.5 per cent in April from 2.6 per cent a month earlier. PAR 31-90 fell to 0.6 per cent from 0.8 per cent, while PAR 91-180 improved to 1.1 per cent from 1.2 per cent.

Banks recorded the sharpest increase in PAR 1-30, with the ratio climbing to 1.1 per cent in April from 0.8 per cent in March. Small finance banks also saw early delinquencies rise to 0.7 per cent from 0.5 per cent, while NBFC-MFIs reported a marginal increase to 0.7 per cent from 0.6 per cent.

NBFCs emerged as the exception. Their PAR 1-30 ratio improved to 0.4 per cent from 0.6 per cent, making them the only lender category to register lower early-stage stress during the month. CRIF High Mark noted that delinquency levels in the PAR 1-30 bucket “inched up slightly across lenders, except for NBFCs”, while performance in the higher overdue buckets improved across most lender types.

The report also showed that microfinance lenders pulled back on fresh loan disbursals in April, reflecting a continued focus on portfolio discipline over rapid expansion. According to CRIF High Mark data, total disbursals fell 31.5 per cent month-on-month to Rs 20,239 crore from Rs 29,543 crore in March, while the number of loans disbursed declined to 32.5 lakh from 47.2 lakh.

CRIF attributed the slowdown in disbursals largely to seasonal factors. Even so, the stability in average ticket sizes suggests that demand for higher-value loans remains intact and that lenders are opting to moderate volumes rather than cut loan sizes. The average ticket size remained broadly stable at Rs 60,500.

The report further suggested that while lenders continue to rein in fresh originations, improving collections and lower delinquencies point to a gradual stabilisation in the sector.

Active loans declined across all top 10 states, led by Bihar with a 1.6 per cent month-on-month fall, reinforcing lenders’ focus on disciplined borrower acquisition. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal witnessed a marginal contraction in portfolio outstanding during the month. However, all top 10 states reported improvements in PAR 31-180 levels, indicating that repayment behaviour is strengthening across geographies.

India’s microfinance portfolio outstanding stood at Rs 3.31 trillion in April 2026, registering a marginal month-on-month increase of 0.1 per cent. However, the number of active loans declined 1.2 per cent to 10.6 crore from 10.7 crore in March, reflecting what the credit bureau described as a shift towards stricter lending practices and a greater emphasis on portfolio quality.