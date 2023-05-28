close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FPIs invest Rs 37,316 cr in May on strong domestic macro fundamentals

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pumped Rs 37,316 crore in Indian equities in May so far, primarily due to strong macroeconomic fundamentals and reasonable valuation of stocks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
investments, mutual funds

3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pumped Rs 37,316 crore in Indian equities in May so far, primarily due to strong macroeconomic fundamentals and reasonable valuation of stocks.

This is the highest investment by FPIs in the last six months. Before this, they made a net investment of Rs 36,239 crore in equities in November 2022, data available with the depositories showed.

Going forward, a resolution on the US debt ceiling and good domestic macro-economic data could prove to be positive for the markets and may lead to fresh flows of assets from foreign investors, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

The outlook for FPI flows has significantly improved, primarily due to the completion of the quantitative tightening cycle in the US and India's recent outperformance in comparison to global equities, Shrey Jain, founder and CEO of SAS Online, said.

According to data from the depositories, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 37,317 crore in Indian equities during May 2-26.

This came following a net infusion of Rs 11,630 crore in equities in April and Rs 7,936 crore in March. The March investment was mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-based GQG Partners.

Also Read

FPIs infuse Rs 11,630 cr in equities in April on reasonable valuation

Our goal will be to go public within the next three years: Mohit Batra

Right to freedom of religion not fundamental right to convert: Centre to SC

Note in circulation rise 8% annually to Rs 32 trillion: Finance Minister

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill with 64 official amendments with discussion

Delayed hydropower projects push up costs by over Rs 30,000 crore

PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions

NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

India is all set to be 4th largest global economy within 2 years: Vaishnaw

India will be able to become $5-trillion economy by 2027: Sunil Mittal

However, if one adjusts for the investments of GQG in Adani Group, the net flow was negative.

Moreover, in the first two months this year, FPIs had pulled out over Rs 34,000 crore.

Srivastava said that the latest net inflows are largely driven by the strong domestic macro-outlook, reasonable valuation of Indian equities, and a good earning season, signifying better growth prospects.

"Encouraging trajectory of inflation, pause stance of RBI (Reserve Bank of India), healthy growth prospects of India in an otherwise recessionary global scenario, reasonable valuations of the equity market and resilient and strong performance of most industries in the current result season, have led to an optimistic outlook for FPI in Indian equity markets," Nitasha Shankar, Head PRS Equity Research at YES Securities, said.

The sustained buying by FPIs has lifted the NSE benchmark index Nifty by 2.4 per cent in May so far, and the upward momentum is expected to continue.

Apart from equities, FPIs have invested Rs 1,432 crore in the debt market so far in May.

With the latest inflow, net investment by FPIs in Indian equities reached Rs 22,737 crore in 2023 so far.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that India is among the best-performing markets like Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Brazil, while other markets, developed and emerging, are struggling.

In terms of sectors, FPIs have been buyers across sectors, such as automobiles, capital goods, healthcare, oil and gas, and telecom. Moreover, massive buying was witnessed in financial services, particularly banking.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Macroeconomics Foreign portfolio investor

First Published: May 28 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Delayed hydropower projects push up costs by over Rs 30,000 crore

Dams
2 min read

PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
3 min read

India is all set to be 4th largest global economy within 2 years: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
4 min read

India will be able to become $5-trillion economy by 2027: Sunil Mittal

Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal
2 min read

Most Popular

NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
3 min read

ONGC posts Rs 248-crore loss in Q4 on tax provisions; profit down 3.7%

ONGC
4 min read

First phase of inauguration ceremony of new Parliament building concludes

Parliament
3 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon