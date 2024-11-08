Gift City gains prominence as more banks and investors flock to IFSC

Gift City is increasingly gaining prominence as more banks, asset managers, insurance companies, and foreign investors opt to set up operations at India's first and only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), sensing growth potential.

Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, representatives from the Gift City ecosystem shared their experiences while also discussing the opportunities and challenges of operating from India's “offshore” financial hub, which aims to redirect flows from traditional centres like Dubai, Singapore, and London.

Dipesh Shah, executive director, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), noted that while only 129 entities had registered before the government established