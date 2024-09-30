Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Cognizant announces plans to establish techfin centre at GIFT City in 2025

Cognizant announces plans to establish techfin centre at GIFT City in 2025

The new facility, set to launch in February 2025, will serve as a strategic hub for delivering advanced technology solutions for clients in the banking, financial services, and insurance industries

Cognizant, IT industry, Congnisant

The centre will initially house 500 associates, with plans to scale up to 2,000 employees over the next three years. | Photo: Cognizant

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global tech firm Cognizant on Monday announced its plans to establish a 'techfin centre' at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar.

The new facility, set to launch in February 2025, will serve as a strategic hub for delivering advanced technology solutions for clients in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The centre will initially house 500 associates, with plans to scale up to 2,000 employees over the next three years, it said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Cognizant's new centre in GIFT City reflects the state's ability to attract world-class enterprises and provide a robust environment for innovation and growth.

 

"GIFT City's state-of-the-art infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and strategic location are key drivers in shaping it into a global financial and technology hub. We remain committed to further strengthening this ecosystem, ensuring that GIFT City continues to play a pivotal role in India's economic growth," he said.

According to the company, it enables BFSI clients to accelerate digital transformation, enhance customer experiences, ensure regulatory compliance and adapt to change.

More From This Section

Lupin Pharma

Lupin inks pact with Scope Opthalmics to market eyecare products in Mexico

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel ends 'legacy steelmaking' at Britain's largest steelworks

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Tata Power to invest $14.3 billion in Rajasthan over next 10 years

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma board approves fundraising plan of up to Rs 10,000 cr

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary gets 10 observations from USFDA for API plant

The company maintains its position as a trusted partner to the world's leading BFSI institutions, including 17 of the top 20 North American financial institutions and 9 of the top 10 European banks.

"This new centre underscores our unwavering commitment to partnering with the Government of Gujarat and help drive sustainable growth. It will not only enhance our delivery capabilities across India but also create significant opportunities for local talent, making a lasting and positive impact on the region," Jatin Dalal, Global Chief Financial Officer at Cognizant, said.

Of its total workforce of over 3.36 lakh across the world, nearly 70 per cent are based in India.

Cognizant's talent in India is currently servicing global clients across industries such as banking, financial services and insurance, communication, media, life sciences, manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities among others.

With headquarters in the US, Cognizant's footprint extends from India to Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East. In India, the company has a strong presence in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Pune.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cognizant building

Cognizant puts up Chennai office on market, eyes up to Rs 800 crore deal

infosys

Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets; Infy denies

nasscom Rajesh Nambiar as its president-designate.

Rajesh Nambiar appointed nasscom president-designate, succeeds Ghosh

Rajesh Varrier

Cognizant appoints Rajesh Varrier as global head of operations & CMD, India

Cognizant, IT industry, Congnisant

Cognizant clarifies fresher salary issue, says 'grossly misrepresented'

Topics : Cognizant GIFT City Gandhinagar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon