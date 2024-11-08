Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Banks' credit-deposit ratio on downward trend, at 79.5% on Sept 20

Banks' credit-deposit ratio on downward trend, at 79.5% on Sept 20

Banks have intensified efforts to strengthen their liability franchise

Eying benefits from digital banking, banks are now looking at building Unified Recovery Interface (UPI) for enhancing efficiency, reducing costs and getting good prices for properties of defaulters. This would be managed by PSB Alliance Ltd, a compan

Representative Picture

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks' credit-deposit (CD) ratio – hovering around 80 per cent since September 2023 saw – declined and stood at 78.9 per cent for the fortnight ending October 4, 2024, compared to 79.5 per cent on September 20. Deposits rose 9.1 per cent compared to December 2023 and reached Rs 219.2 trillion as on October 4, 2024. Sequentially, they witnessed a significant uptick of 1.9 per cent. 
Chart
 
Meanwhile, in absolute terms, deposits have expanded by Rs 18.4 trillion over the last nine months. Banks have intensified efforts to strengthen their liability franchise, and are also sourcing funds via the certificates of deposits at a relatively higher cost. Credit offtake increased by 8.3 per cent compared to December 2023 and sequentially increased by one per cent for the fortnight ended October 04, 2024. In absolute terms, over the last nine months, credit offtake expanded by Rs 13.3 trillion to reach Rs 173.0 trillion as on October 04, 2024. 
Chart
 
 
Growth in credit staying ahead of growth in deposits had prompted the Reserve Bank of India to encourage banks to adopt innovative strategies to get more funds and narrow the gap between the two.
 
The challenge of deposit mobilisation for banks has been intensified by the upward trend in equity markets, which has attracted more household savings than lenders, Business Standard reported earlier. After Covid-19, households have increasingly shifted their investment to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds, at the expense of banks. 
Chart
 

Also Read

After nearly 30 months, banks' deposit growth has edged above credit expansion, potentially signalling an end to a period when the reverse was in operation.

Deposits outpace credit growth after 30 months, hinting at stability

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank's deposit growth outpaces credit in Q2, helping meet target

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Increase share in ground-level agri credit: FM asks Northeast RRBs

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Indian cos raise $6 bn from private credit in first-half 2024: EY report

PremiumMicrofinance

Growth and credit cost concerns mar microfinance sector prospects

Topics : credit growth bank deposits Bank credit Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon