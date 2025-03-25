Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt approves Swaminathan S Iyer's appointment as Irdai Life Member

Govt approves Swaminathan S Iyer's appointment as Irdai Life Member

He is appointed for five years from the date of assumption of charge or until he attains the age of 62 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier

Iyer currently serves as executive vice-president – head, legal, company secretary and regulatory affairs and ESG, Tata AIA Life Insurance

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Swaminathan S Iyer as whole-time member (life) of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
 
He is appointed for five years from the date of assumption of charge or until he attains the age of 62 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
 
Iyer currently serves as executive vice-president – head, legal, company secretary and regulatory affairs and ESG, Tata AIA Life Insurance.
 
He previously worked as senior vice-president – legal and compliance and company secretary at HDFC Standard Life Insurance. He has over 34 years’ experience in the life insurance industry.
 
 

First Published: Mar 25 2025

