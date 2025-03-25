BHIM will continue to be a sandbox or reference app: CEO Lalitha Nataraj

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) will continue to serve as a testing ground for industry-wide digital payments innovations as use cases around Unified Payments Interface (UPI) scale up and the application launches an improved version for users, a senior executive said.
“BHIM will continue to be the sandbox or reference app for initial payments. It is a responsibility that we carry because we are NPCI’s wholly owned subsidiary. We will nurture products to an extent and ensure that everybody else adapts to it as part of our collaborative approach,” Lalitha Nataraj, chief executive officer, NBSL, told Business Standard.
NPCI BHIM Services (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of apex payments body National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Tuesday rolled out the third version of its application.
It offers features such as a family mode for managing payments, the ability to work in low internet areas, and a cleaner user interface (UI), among others.
The latest version of BHIM 3.0 will be rolled out in phases to its customers, with the body planning a complete launch by April 2025.
Also Read
The BHIM app has also rolled out cashbacks to customers using the application to process UPI transactions.
“We will be attempting small pockets of all this for acquisition, retention, and engagement strategies,” Nataraj added.
The NPCI subsidiary announced the launch of BHIM Vega, its foray into in-app payment solutions for online merchants. The feature integrates with digital merchants, and users can complete real-time payments transactions within the app without the need to switch to third-party apps.
It presented a proof of concept of BHIM Vishwas, which will enable it to provide banks with BHIM’s complete tech stack.
“The Vishwas feature is at a concept stage where the idea is, if you are building BHIM up as an app, why can’t you white-label it and put it inside the hood of a mobile banking app of a bank? The bank can then focus on various banking features, and payments as a feature are borrowed and plugged in,” Nataraj added.
BHIM has partnered with Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Karnataka Bank, and Union Bank for the product, which is still a work in progress (WIP).
At present, the BHIM app has over 226 million Android and over 8.8 million iOS installs on the platform, as per the NPCI website.
UPI is the real-time payments system in India, which is run on NPCI’s rails.
“As of now, the number of UPI users is around 300–400 million. For a country with a population of 1.3 to 1.4 billion, that leaves a huge number which is still untapped. This is the potential market for BHIM to look forward to,” said Vivek Deep, executive director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Deep added that new UPI products would need prompt implementation on the BHIM app to ensure it has the first-mover advantage.
“Any new introduction of UPI features should be implemented in BHIM promptly so as to reap the first-mover advantage,” he added.
NBSL was hived off as NPCI’s wholly owned subsidiary in 2024.
Developed by NPCI, BHIM was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.
In February, the application processed over 36.88 million UPI transactions. It was ranked 15th on the UPI leaderboard.