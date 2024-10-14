Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Heavy reliance on AI can lead to concentration risks, says RBI governor

Heavy reliance on AI can lead to concentration risks, says RBI governor

Banks have to ride on the advantages of AI and Bigtech and not allow the latter to ride on them, says Das

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo: PTI)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday cautioned banks on increasing penetration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services globally, saying that it also poses financial stability risks and warrants adequate risk mitigation practices.

“The heavy reliance on AI can lead to concentration risks, especially when a small number of tech providers dominate the market. This could amplify systemic risks, as failures or disruptions in these systems may cascade across the entire financial sector,” Das cautioned.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“Moreover, the growing use of AI introduces new vulnerabilities, such as increased susceptibility to cyberattacks and data breaches. Additionally, AI’s opacity makes it difficult to audit or interpret the algorithms which drive decisions. This could potentially lead to unpredictable consequences in the markets,” the governor said at at a conference organised by the RBI in Delhi. 
 

Das said that banks and other financial institutions must put in place adequate risk mitigation measures against all these risks. “In the ultimate analysis, banks have to ride on the advantages of AI and Bigtech and not allow the latter to ride on them,” he said. 


Das also emphasised that in the modern world, with deep social media presence and vast access to online banking with money transfer happening in seconds, wherein rumours and misinformation can cause liquidity stress, banks have to remain alert in the social media space and also strengthen their liquidity buffers.

In a draft circular in July, the RBI has proposed to tighten norms related to liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) by increasing the run off factor for retail deposits in view of the rising number of mobile and internet banking users. 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee drops to lifetime low of 84.07 on high dollar demand by foreign banks

PremiumPersonal loans

Collateral anchor: Fintech companies steer towards secured lending

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Centre releases finance commission grant for RLB's in Andhra, Rajasthan

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee weakens below 84 against US dollar amid FPI selloff, costlier oil

dollars

Forex reserves breaks 7-week rising streak, stand at $701 bn as of Oct 4


The regulator has proposed to impose an additional run-off factor of 5 per cent on both stable and less stable retail deposits that are enabled with internet and mobile banking facilities.

Run-offs are when individuals or businesses withdraw their deposits, which are not anticipated by banks.

Stable retail deposits enabled with IMB will have a 10 per cent run-off factor, and less stable deposits will have a 15 per cent run-off factor. 

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Feasibility of expanding RTGS to settle transactions can be explored: Das

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI decides to hold policy repo rate; changes stance gear to neutral

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI holds repo rate, adopts neutral stance, opens door for rate cut

MPC

Growth at any cost approach of some NBFCs poses risks: RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor, Michael Debabrata Patra, Michael Debabrata, Swaminathan Janakiraman

Greater confidence that inflation moderating in Q3...but risks remain: Das

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Reserve Bank of India artifical intelligence AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon