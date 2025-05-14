Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian Rupee trades up on strong cues; opens 21 paise higher at 85.13/$

Indian Rupee trades up on strong cues; opens 21 paise higher at 85.13/$

The domestic currency opened 21 paise higher at 85.13 after ending at 85.34 against the greenback on Tuesday

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee strengthened on Wednesday, supported by domestic cues along with a fall in crude oil prices and the dollar index. 
 
The domestic currency opened 21 paise higher at 85.13 after ending at 85.34 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data. The currency has remained volatile this month and has fallen by 0.79 per cent so far. 
 
India’s retail inflation dropped to its lowest level since July 2019, with the year-on-year Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2025 recorded at 3.16 per cent, paving the way for the central bank to focus on growth. Robust harvest despite intense heatwaves drove down food costs, which account for nearly half of the consumer price basket.
 
 
The latest inflation figures could give the Reserve Bank of India another chance to cut rates next month in its scheduled meeting, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.  

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee gives up early gains as traders unwind long positions, bonds rally

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee pares early gains; ends 4 paise higher at 85.34/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Indian Rupee opens 71 paise stronger at 84.67/$ as border tensions ease

treasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

Govt bonds, rupee seen gaining as India-Pakistan border tensions ease

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Indian Rupee reverses early losses; snaps three-day fall to end at 85.38/$

 
The currency pared early gains yesterday on buying from global funds, oil companies, government repayment of interest, defence payments and importers hedging, Bhansali said. "Exporters can continue selling on all good upticks while importers can buy the dips as the rupee remains in a range and till the broad range of 84.25 to 86 is broken on either side."
 
Volatility has driven volumes higher, while premiums have declined due to a reduced interest rate differential between the two countries, as US yields have risen and Indian yields have fallen, he said. 
 
Meanwhile, the dollar index pared gains after a de-escalation of tariffs was announced earlier in the week, with the US slashing duties on Chinese products to 30 per cent from 145 per cent and Beijing dropping its levy on most goods to 10 per cent.  The dollar index — a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was down 0.07 per cent at 100.93.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices were hovering near a two-week high amid the easing global trade tensions after the US and China agreed on a 90-day truce. Brent crude price was down 0.66 per cent to $66.19 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.68 per cent at 63.24, as of 9:10 AM. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumBajaj Finance

Sahara Hospitality stressed asset: 18 ARCs express interest in Sahara Star

Premiumvacant seats, empty chair

Now hiring: Centre to fill 25 top posts in financial institutions soon

PayU

PayU gets final RBI approval to operate as online payment aggregator

Premiumbank, banks

State-run banks cautious; target modest 11-13% credit growth in FY26

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Income Tax dept notifies all 7 ITR forms for assessment year 2025-26

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar US tariff Trump tariffs India's easing inflation RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon