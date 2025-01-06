Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian bond-index inflows may fall short of estimate, says Morgan Stanley

Indian bond-index inflows may fall short of estimate, says Morgan Stanley

India currently has a weight of 7% in the JPMorgan gauge, and that's expected to rise to the maximum of 10% by March

Bonds

Foreign ownership of FAR bonds increased from 3.5% to 6% of the outstanding amount in 2024, the Morgan Stanley strategists said.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Malavika Kaur Makol
   
Indian bonds included last year in a key global benchmark will fail to draw as much money as previously estimated, according to Morgan Stanley.
 
Fully accessible route bonds — those offered to global investors without limits — will fall short of an initial $25 billion to $30 billion passive flow that was estimated to come in after their inclusion to the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, analysts Nimish M. Prabhune and Gek Teng Khoo wrote in a note. 
 
They cited pressure on the Indian rupee, rising US Treasury yields, a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and uncertainties around US trade policy as reasons for the shortfall. In addition, most emerging-market government-bond-index funds are active managers “who are not bound to add positions on the index rebalancing date,” they added. 
 
 
chart

Also Read

Bond market

NaBFID invests Rs 745 crore in long-term bonds issued by NDR InvIT

SLBs

$319 billion ESG bond market tumbles; bankers, investors left in lurch

Bonds

Asset manager Amundi targets India debt with two recent fund launches

Bonds

Bank of India, BoB mop up Rs 8,500 crore via bonds amid strong demand

Bonds

Sovereign bond yields edge higher ahead of local, US inflation data

 
Their prediction comes as markets everywhere prepare for a volatile 2025, marked by tariff disputes expected during Donald Trump’s second stint as US president, as well by a US dollar seen staying strong as the American economy remains resilient. That would exert pressure on emerging market assets including currencies. 
 
Morgan Stanley’s forecast would be a comedown from initial predictions about the rush of money expected to flow into Indian markets on account of the index inclusion. India currently has a weight of 7% in the JPMorgan gauge, and that’s expected to rise to the maximum of 10% by March. 
 
Foreign ownership of FAR bonds increased from 3.5% to 6% of the outstanding amount in 2024, the Morgan Stanley strategists said.
 
The rupee fell nearly 3% against the dollar last year, a seventh straight year of declines, as outflows from stocks and gains in the dollar weighed on the currency. That’s despite the Reserve Bank of India intervening to blunt volatility in the currency. While the rupee is one of the most steady across emerging markets on a one-year basis, hedging costs for foreigners have shot up, eating into returns from local currency bonds. 
 

More From This Section

insurance irdai

FIU-IND, Irdai sign MoU for enhanced anti-money laundering efforts

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee falls to new low of 85.83 as dollar hovers near two-year high

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju

FinMin wants banks, NBFCs to join hands to fund large infra projects

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 4 paise to close at new record low of 85.83 against dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee to stay under pressure as traders eye RBI's defence of 85.80

Topics : bond market India bond

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon