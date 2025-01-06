Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / FinMin wants banks, NBFCs to join hands to fund large infra projects

FinMin wants banks, NBFCs to join hands to fund large infra projects

So far, IIFCL has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2.8 trillion, with disbursements totalling Rs 1.4 trillion, of which 50 per cent has occurred in the last 4-5 years

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Finance Ministry has suggested that banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) increase their participation in financing large-scale infrastructure initiatives, which are crucial for India’s ambition to achieve developed nation status (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.
 
Speaking at an event organised by the India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), M Nagaraju, secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the finance ministry, said he has advised IIFCL, NABFID, and banks to move away from secured assets and focus on new, larger infrastructure projects. "There is also a need for pooling resources by NBFCs and banks so they can finance large projects," Nagaraju said at the National Summit on Indian Infrastructure for Viksit Bharat 2047.
 
 
Nagaraju emphasised that lenders should focus on creating world-class infrastructure projects and explore innovative financing products. He underlined the importance of risk management and guarding against fraud.
 
“Infrastructure projects are typically viable if there is no fraud, funds are not diverted, and timelines are adhered to. When we finance infrastructure, most projects are revenue-generating and viable if these conditions are met,” Nagaraju stated.
 
So far, IIFCL has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2.8 trillion, with disbursements totalling Rs 1.4 trillion, of which 50 per cent has occurred in the last 4–5 years.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Jobs, growth, demand in focus as FinMin concludes pre-Budget talks

Baanknet

DFS Secy launches 'Baanknet' portal as a one-stop property e-auction hub

TAX

New rule to avoid tax deduction on purchases through IFSC sellers

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Centre amends norms to boost capex loans to states amid spending decline

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED conducts raids in Bengal over Rs 1,000 cr 'cyber fraud' in Tamil Nadu

 
"In the next three years, you (IIFCL) should lend Rs 1 trillion to fulfil the Viksit Bharat aspiration. You have the capacity, experience, and resilience to undertake very complex projects and finance infrastructure in the country," he said.
 
On the sidelines of the event, IIFCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), P R Jaishankar, expressed optimism that this budget will prioritise infrastructure investment.
 
“It’s clear that robust infrastructure is essential for accelerating GDP growth. Today, we are positioned to recognise that support for infrastructure will be key to our economic advancement. As we strive for a $5 trillion and ultimately a $30 trillion economy, we must lay out a roadmap for world-class infrastructure. I remain optimistic that this budget will prioritise infrastructure investment,” said Jaishankar.
 
He further noted that IIFCL is growing at a 20 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which will require a balanced approach to both debt and equity. “We are very much aware of this and are actively working towards it. The key challenge lies in determining how to achieve this balance and the appropriate proportions, which require further examination,” he added.
 
IIFCL will continue to focus on its core infrastructure business while also exploring new areas such as sustainable infrastructure, EV charging, and battery-swapping projects, Jaishankar stated. He added that the company’s plans to list on the stock exchanges are still under consideration. The company had previously aimed for an IPO by fiscal 2025. "The plan is still under examination. We will provide updates on that soon," he said.
 
The IIFCL MD further advocated for private investments in Indian Railways, which has so far remained "unprivatised," unlike the aviation sector.
 
Jaishankar said that it is "high time" for privatisation in Indian Railways. "The time has come for private investment in Railways. So far, the government has been the major investor in infrastructure in India. The next scale of investment should come from the private sector. The animal spirits in the private sector must rise to meet expectations," he stated.

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 4 paise to close at new record low of 85.83 against dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee to stay under pressure as traders eye RBI's defence of 85.80

Several public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

Securitisation volumes top Rs 68,000 crore in Q3 FY25, says ICRA

Neha Nagar

Neha Nagar launches first 'couple finance' course to ease financial stress

Startups, Indian startups

UP govt plans Rs 4,000 cr corpus to boost startups, innovation ecosystem

Topics : Finance Ministry NBFCs infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon