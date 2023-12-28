Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Insurers should be allowed to invest in new asset classes: LIC Chairman

Mohanty called for a framework facilitating regular interaction among regulators

Siddhartha Mohanty

Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairman, Life Insurance Corporation of India

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asserting that investment regulations for insurers are highly regulated, Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Siddhartha Mohanty on Thursday said that insurance companies should be permitted to invest in new asset classes like sovereign gold bonds and equity derivatives to enhance liquidity.

Speaking at the 10th SBI Banking and Economic Conclave, he said insurers should have access to Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) data. He said despite being a major participant in the debt market, LIC has no access to CRILC data, which hinders its ability to conduct comprehensive assessments and appraisals.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“For insurance companies, so far as investment is concerned, it is highly regulated. So, new asset class should also be allowed, like your sovereign gold bond, equity derivative, all these things should also be allowed to insurance companies so that there will be more liquidity,” he said.

“I am the largest participant in the debt market (but) I have no access (to CRILC). My assessment and appraisals (are) on the basis of whatever public domain reports are there, financials, I do it on that. So, I would be happy if we are given access to CRILC,” he said.

Mohanty also said that there is a need for more long-term securities to align with insurance companies’ asset-liability management strategy, given the inherently long-term nature of their liabilities. The central government introduced the 50-year tenor security in its borrowing calendar for the second half of the current financial year, fulfilling a long-standing demand by life insurance companies, particularly the LIC. The government plans to raise a total of ~30,000 crore through these securities.

“Long-term paper, they (the RBI) have helped us. Earlier, we got some 40-year, 50-year paper but more such papers will be required because our asset-liability management, our liabilities are long-term,” he said.

Mohanty said that it is crucial to establish a comprehensive framework that facilitates regular interaction among all regulators. This framework should actively involve market participants, allowing them to engage in direct discussions and present their cases. Such a proactive approach is instrumental in resolving numerous operational challenges.

He said that while certain issues may remain at higher echelons — such as the policy, government, and legislative levels — there exists significant potential for the resolution of many smaller issues through a collaborative and interactive regulatory platform.

Also Read

We are focussing to grow non-par premium: LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

LIC says it has got GST notice of Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at lower rate

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

ToneTag launches CUSP for digital payments, contactless tokenised cards

RBI implements govt securities lending directions with immediate effect

Total amount of frauds reported by banks declines to six-year low: RBI

RBI warns banks, NBFCs against reliance on model-based lending practices


Topics : Life Insurance Corporation Insurance companies insurance policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon