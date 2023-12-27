Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI implements govt securities lending directions with immediate effect

In February of the same year, the central bank had released draft norms for lending and borrowing of government securities aimed at expanding participation in the securities lending market

Reserve Bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday implemented the Government Securities Lending Directions, 2023, effective immediately.

In February of the same year, the central bank had released draft norms for lending and borrowing of government securities aimed at expanding participation in the securities lending market. The central bank had sought input from banks, market participants, and other stakeholders. The RBI has now finalized and issued the directions based on the received comments.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The initiative was closely associated with the lending and borrowing of government bonds by insurance companies. Given the substantial holdings of government bonds by insurers, this move is expected to lead to increased liquidity, enhance operational efficiency, and contribute to more efficient price discovery.

As outlined in the notification by the RBI, government securities issued by the central government (excluding Treasury Bills) are eligible for lending and borrowing in Government Securities Lending (GSL) transactions. Furthermore, both government securities issued by the central government (including Treasury Bills) and those issued by state governments are eligible for use as collateral in GSL transactions.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Reserve Day live match time, playing conditions

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Reserve day added for India vs Pakistan Super 4 game

Reserve day controversy: Ex-Sri Lanka captain lashes out at ICC and ACC

Micro, macro and geopolitical factors favouring Indian markets: Ajay Saraf

L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Total amount of frauds reported by banks declines to six-year low: RBI

RBI warns banks, NBFCs against reliance on model-based lending practices

RBI asks NBFCs to broad-base fundraising, reduce dependence on banks

RBI announces 2-day repo for $6 billion as overnight rates stay elevated

Govt extends non-preferential certificate of origin online filing period

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Government securities Indian markets finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon