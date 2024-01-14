Sensex (    %)
                        
Interim Budget may raise pension floor for unorganised sector workers

PFRDA says current amount may not help attract new Atal Pension subscribers

Shiva RajoraAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

The government is learnt to be considering raising the minimum pension amount under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), its flagship scheme for unorganised sector workers.

“We are considering the proposal. A decision is likely either in the Interim Budget or outside of it,” a government official said, requesting anonymity.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) had earlier written to the government seeking an increase in the guaranteed pension amount under the scheme, as the current amount may not be attractive enough for potential subscribers to enroll.

“We have requested the government to raise the limit. In the case

Topics : pension fund PFRDA PFRDA increases incentives Atal Pension Yojana pension Government pension

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon