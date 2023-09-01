Irdai approves modification on withdrawn life insurance products

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) approved the reduction of interest rate for revivals or policy loans, among others. The regulator sanctioned a set of modifications to withdrawn life insurance products. These are applicable to existing policies that were closed for new business but still exist on insurers' books.

The alterations are introduced to give additional benefits and flexibility to existing policyholders, ensuring they are not adversely impacted.

As per the circular released recently, the insurance regulator has decided to allow the addition of existing riders which are open for sale, the addition of premium payment modes, reduction in interest rate for revivals or policy loans, and the addition of one or more payment frequencies to income benefits payable to policyholders.

While offering these benefits, insurers should ensure that the withdrawn application is not altered. Policyholders must be informed about the options available to enable well-informed decisions.

Furthermore, the changes must be properly documented in the policy document. Insurers must also ensure that the changes are not detrimental to the policyholders.

Finally, they must also ensure that the term of the rider does not exceed the outstanding policy term under the base policy.

Also Read IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market Why Irdai's flexible rules are significant for insurance industry Asset under management of NPS and APY crosses milestone of Rs 10 trillion RBI Central Board reviews global, domestic economic situation, challenges Only 30 days left! Exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes by Sept 30; check details India clocks 10 billion UPI transactions for the first time in a month All-India House Price Index rises 5.1% in Apr-Jun quarter FY24: RBI data

Although the circular is effective immediately, these changes will require approval from the Product Management Committee (PMC).