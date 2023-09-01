Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Irdai approves modification on withdrawn life insurance products

The alterations are introduced to give additional benefits and flexibility to existing policyholders, ensuring they are not adversely impacted

IRDAI

IRDAI

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) approved the reduction of interest rate for revivals or policy loans, among others. The regulator sanctioned a set of modifications to withdrawn life insurance products. These are applicable to existing policies that were closed for new business but still exist on insurers' books.

The alterations are introduced to give additional benefits and flexibility to existing policyholders, ensuring they are not adversely impacted.

As per the circular released recently, the insurance regulator has decided to allow the addition of existing riders which are open for sale, the addition of premium payment modes, reduction in interest rate for revivals or policy loans, and the addition of one or more payment frequencies to income benefits payable to policyholders.

While offering these benefits, insurers should ensure that the withdrawn application is not altered. Policyholders must be informed about the options available to enable well-informed decisions.

Furthermore, the changes must be properly documented in the policy document. Insurers must also ensure that the changes are not detrimental to the policyholders.

Finally, they must also ensure that the term of the rider does not exceed the outstanding policy term under the base policy.

Also Read

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

Why Irdai's flexible rules are significant for insurance industry

Asset under management of NPS and APY crosses milestone of Rs 10 trillion

RBI Central Board reviews global, domestic economic situation, challenges

Only 30 days left! Exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes by Sept 30; check details

India clocks 10 billion UPI transactions for the first time in a month

All-India House Price Index rises 5.1% in Apr-Jun quarter FY24: RBI data


Although the circular is effective immediately, these changes will require approval from the Product Management Committee (PMC).
Topics : IRDAI Insurance industry

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon