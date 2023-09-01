Only 30 days left! Exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes by Sept 30; check details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation and said that these notes will remain legal tender.

The last date to deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 banknotes is until September 30.

Here is a step-by-step guide to exchanging Rs 2000 notes in banks:

-Visit the nearest bank branch with Rs 2,000 notes

-Fill in the requisition slip, and enter the details required to facilitate the exchange process

-Submit the slip along with Rs 2,000 notes to be exchanged with other denominations

Exchange limit:

The RBI has set a maximum of Rs 20,000 on the amount that can be exchanged for a single Rs 2,000 note.

According to the RBI holiday list, there will be 16 bank holidays.

State-wise bank holiday list in September 2023:

September 6: Shri Krishna Janmashtami — Banks are closed in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar

September 7: Janmashtami and Shri Krishna Ashtami: Banks are closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar

September 18: Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi: Banks are closed in Karnataka and Telangana

September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi — Banks are closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Goa

September 20: Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai: Banks are closed in Odisha and Goa

September 22: Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day: Banks are closed in Kerala

September 23: Fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday — Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar

September 25: Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva — Banks are closed in Assam

September 27: Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) — Banks are closed in Jammu and Kerala

September 28: Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) — Banks are closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand

September 29: Indrajatra and Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi — Banks are closed in Sikkim, Jammu and Srinagar