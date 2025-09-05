Friday, September 05, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Karur Vysya Bank cuts lending rate by 10 bps across all tenors

Karur Vysya Bank cuts lending rate by 10 bps across all tenors

It is to be noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.5%

Karur Vysya Bank

The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is used to price most consumer loans like auto and personal, will be at 9.45 per cent against the existing rate of 9.55 per cent, Karur Vsysa Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Friday reduced the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (0.10 percentage points) across all tenors, making loans linked to the benchmark cheaper.

The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is used to price most consumer loans like auto and personal, will be at 9.45 per cent against the existing rate of 9.55 per cent, Karur Vsysa Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Among others, the rate of one-month, three-month, and six-month tenors will be in the range of 9.30-9.45 per cent. The MCLR on overnight tenor will be 9.15 per cent against 9.25 per cent.

 

The new MCLR of the bank will come into effect from September 7, it said.

It is to be noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mutual fund, SIP

Credit risk funds: Opt if net yield premium over safer funds is substantialpremium

corporate bond

Corporate fundraise slows to Rs 1.2 trn as yields harden in July-Augustpremium

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

Global market turbulence may keep fintech fundraising under pressurepremium

life insurance, insurance

Input tax credit removal blunts impact of GST waiver on insurancepremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI panel on financial stability reviews macroeconomic developments

Topics : Finance News Karur Vysya Bank Banking Lending Rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon