    Karur Vysya Bank hands over EVs, RO plant to TTD under ESG initiative

    The donation would fulfil the environment sustainability and climate-related objectives under the Bank's environmental, social and governance initiatives

    Press Trust of India Chennai
    Karur Vysya Bank

    Karur Vysya Bank

    Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
    Private sector bank Karur Vysya Bank has handed over five electric vehicles and three reverse osmosis water plants worth Rs 70.73 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, the Tamil Nadu based bank said on Wednesday.

    The Bank's chairperson Meena Hemchandra, managing director and CEO B Ramesh Babu handed over the vehicles and RO plants to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' joint executive officer Sada Bhargavi, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences vice chancellor B Vengamma, a press release said.

    The donation would fulfil the environment sustainability and climate-related objectives under the Bank's environmental, social and governance initiatives, the release said.

    Topics : Karur Vysya Bank | ESG

    First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

