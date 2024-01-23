Sensex (    %)
                        
L&T Finance Holdings on Tuesday reported a 41 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 640 crore for the December quarter, driven by retail loan sales.
The Mumbai-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) had earned a net profit of Rs 454 crore in the year-ago period.
The Net Interest Income (NII) of the NBFC grew 8 per cent to Rs 1,833 crore as compared to Rs 1,693 crore in the same quarter in the previous year, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd said in a statement.
The company's retail disbursements grew 25 per cent to Rs 14,531 crore.
The company completed the merger of L&T Finance Ltd, L&T Infra Credit Ltd, and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd with L&T Finance Holdings Ltd in the third quarter, it said.

