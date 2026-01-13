Linking credit to health protection not charity but self-development: CEA

Inclusive finance has to be embedded in a broader ecosystem of healthcare insurance and social security to protect lenders as well as borrowers, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday, stressing that linking credit to health protection is not charity, but self-development finance.

Speaking at the Global Inclusive Finance Summit, the CEA said that one of the main reasons people fall behind on repayment is not laziness or irresponsibility but unexpected events such as health-related shocks.

“Even well-designed credit cannot do everything on its own… When illness strikes, even a growing business can stumble,” he said.

Nageswaran called for mainstream banks to not merely be spectators to the process of formalisation of the economy but to actively absorb new proven borrowers into their core portfolios.

Citing the example of the PM’s SVANidhi scheme, he said that even street vendors can be disciplined and can grow. “The question now is whether the formal banking system is willing to recognise this reality and offer them overdraft, insurance and working capital,” the CEA said.

Stressing that a person should not remain a micro borrower forever and should have more financial options as their business grows, Nageswaran said that the most powerful financial inclusion tool is not a loan, but a timely payment to these micro entrepreneurs. “Inclusive finance does not have to be a separate heroic effort… Fair contracts and prompt settlement do more for small enterprises than microcredit ever will,” he said.

He said that credit that is not matched by rising earning capacity leads to stress and not empowerment.

The CEA said that investors cannot demand the same returns from these institutions as they do from consumer lending or speculative FinTech without distorting behaviour.

“True impact investing means explicitly pricing in social return and accepting lower financial return in exchange. That is not a weakness; it is the very definition of responsibility in this sector,” he said.

Nageswaran added that the discipline of low and expected returns gives institutions the scope to focus on customer success rather than just the portfolio.