Monday, January 12, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HDFC Bank debit card lounge access rules change: Vouchers now mandatory

HDFC Bank debit card lounge access rules change: Vouchers now mandatory

Complimentary airport lounge visits now require voucher claim, not just a card swipe

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From January 10, HDFC Bank has changed the way debit card holders can access complimentary airport lounges. The bank has moved to a voucher-based system, replacing the earlier simple card swipe process, and raised the eligibility threshold for lounge access.
 

What has changed?

Until January 9, eligible customers could simply swipe their debit card at participating lounges after meeting a quarterly spending requirement of Rs 5,000. Starting January 10, the process is now:
 
·  Quarterly spending requirement rises to Rs 10,000.
 
·  Lounge access is available only through a voucher sent via SMS or email.
 
·  Physical debit card swipes at lounges are no longer accepted.
 

Also Read

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Income Tax Act, 2025 to replace the 1961 law from April 1: Explained

reliance, reliance industries

Reliance says battery-making plans remain on track, denies pause report

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Budget 2026: Why higher super-rich tax may backfire, experts explain

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Gurugram's minimum temperature nears freezing point, coldest in Haryana

Tilak Verma

What is testicular torsion? The condition behind Tilak Varma's surgery

 

How to claim your lounge voucher?

Customers who meet the new Rs 10,000 quarterly spend receive a message or email within 2–3 working days with a link to claim their voucher. The process is straightforward:
 
1.     Click the link in the message or email.
 
2.     Log in using the registered mobile number and validate the OTP.
 
3.     Claim the voucher to receive a 12–18 digit alphanumeric code or QR code via SMS and email.
 
4.     Present the voucher code or QR code at any participating lounge for entry.
 
The login must be done using the mobile number on which the eligibility communication was sent. If the number has changed, the old number must still be used.
 

Voucher validity and lounge visits

Vouchers remain valid from the date of generation until the end of the quarter. Complimentary visits per quarter vary by debit card variant:
 
·  Millennia – 1 visit
 
·  Platinum – 2 visits
 
·  Times – 1 visit
 
·  Business – 2 visits
 
·  GIGA – 1 visit
 
·  Infiniti – 4 visits
 

Where you can use the vouchers?

Participating lounges across India include:
 
·  Bangalore: BLR Domestic Lounge, Terminal 1
 
·  Chennai: Travel Club Lounge A & B (Domestic), Travel Club Lounge (International)
 
·  Hyderabad: Encalm Lounge (Domestic & International)
 
·  Kolkata: Travel Club Lounge (Domestic)
 
·  Mumbai: Adani Lounge (Domestic), Adani East Lounge (International)
 
·  Delhi: Encalm Lounge (Domestic & International)
 
As of January 12, HDFC Bank debit card holders must now claim vouchers to access airport lounges. Customers should monitor their quarterly spending and claim vouchers promptly to continue enjoying complimentary lounge privileges.

More From This Section

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

India's Gold ETF Moment: Nippon India Gold BeES breaks into Global Top 15

branded residence, housing, real estate

How an affordable housing promise became a ₹69 cr money laundering case

stock market trading, stock market rally, Sensex, Nifty

Fraudsters dupe wife of ex-IPS officer of ₹2.6 cr in fake stock mkt scheme

Marriott Bonvoy appointed Official Accommodation Partner in multi-year strategic partnership

Match tickets to Miles: Cricket fans can turn passion into luxury travel

Trading

Diversify your portfolio to guard against asset class leadership rotationpremium

Topics : HDFC Bank BS Web Reports Finance News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance