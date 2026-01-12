Monday, January 12, 2026 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI bars resident Indians from issuing credit guarantees to NRIs

RBI bars resident Indians from issuing credit guarantees to NRIs

Resident creditors can obtain guarantees, but where both the principal debtor and the surety are non-residents, the underlying transaction must comply with foreign exchange regulations

RBI

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued the Foreign Exchange Management Regulations, under which resident Indians are prohibited from issuing credit guarantees in favour of non-resident Indians (NRIs).
 
“…no person resident in India shall be a party (principal debtor, surety or creditor) to a guarantee where any of the other parties to the guarantee is a person resident outside India,” the central bank said in a notification.
 
Meanwhile, resident Indians are allowed to act as a surety or principal debtor only if the underlying transaction is permitted under foreign exchange law and both parties are eligible to lend or borrow from each other under the borrowing and lending rules.
 
 
According to the central bank, these eligibility conditions do not apply in cases involving authorised dealer banks backed by counter-guarantees or full collateral from non-residents, guarantees issued by Indian agents of foreign shipping or airline companies for statutory dues, or where both the surety and the principal debtor are residents.
 
Resident creditors can obtain guarantees, but where both the principal debtor and the surety are non-residents, the underlying transaction must comply with foreign exchange regulations.
 
The rules also prescribe detailed reporting requirements. Depending on the structure, the obligation to report rests with the surety, principal debtor or creditor. Issuance, modification and invocation of guarantees must be reported quarterly to authorised dealer banks, which will forward the information to the Reserve Bank.
 
Delayed reporting attracts a late submission fee calculated on the amount involved and the period of delay.
 

More From This Section

Rupee

Rupee ends flat, caught between softer dollar and corporate hedging

RBI

'RBI's $10 bn foreign exchange swap to sail through on corporate demand'

RBI

RBI advocates disclosure of NPA, penalties & inspection info; banks oppose

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

Municipal bond issuances hit new record in FY26 due to fiscal supportpremium

RBI, money management

RBI, North Block may finetune regulations for Viksit Bharat 2047premium

Topics : RBI NRI credit growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayHandwriting vs TypingPax SilicaNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayTCS Q3 Results 2026Personal Finance