LS polls news LIVE: Congress announces three more candidates for West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to kick-off the Lok Sabha campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh by addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar today. Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap on Sunday stated that the Prime Minister would start the Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad rally, which is starting from Bastar. "Prime Minister's Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad Maharally is starting here from the land of our Bastar. He will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party will win 11 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. The BJP has already fixed a target of 400 and will achieve that target. Tomorrow, the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will come along with our Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai," the Chhattisgarh Forest Minister said. Polling in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

The Indian National Congress (INC) today announced the names of three candidates for Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. The Grand Old Party announced the names of Pradip Biswas for the Bangaon Lok Sabha seat, Azahar Mollick for Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty for the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. The INC has also approved the candidature of Anju Begum as Congress candidate for the bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal from the Bhagabangola constituency.