Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Chennai today

Ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a roadshow in Chennai on Tuesday. The roadshow will be conducted at Thiyagaraya Road in the city's T Nagar locality. BJP state chief K Annamalai had earlier stated the roadshow will be covering segments of both South Chennai and Central Chennai. Tamilisai Soundararjan is BJP's South Chennai candidate while Vinoj P Selvam is taking on DMK heavyweight Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai.

An analysis of the affidavits submitted by candidates showed that Ten out of the 37 candidates contesting from the three Lok Sabha seats of Jalpaiguri (SC), Cooch Behar (SC), and Alipurduar (ST) in West Bengal are crorepatis. Polling for Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 19. The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analysed the affidavits, on Monday, said three independents, two each from the BJP and Trinamool Congress and one candidate each from the CPI(M), Congress, and the RSP are crorepatis. CPI(M)'s Debraj Barman, contesting from the Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha seat, has assets worth Rs 3,89,89,468, the highest among the lot. SUCI's Chandan Oraon, contesting from Alipurduar (ST), is the poorest with assets totalling Rs 12,117. The analysis revealed that five candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, out of which four have serious offences registered against them, it said. The study of the candidates showed that 16 of them have qualifications between class 8 and 12, while 20 are graduates or have higher education degrees.