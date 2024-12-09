Microfinance loan book shrinks by 3.7% sequentially to Rs 4.08 trn in Sep

The gross loan portfolio (GLP) assets under management of microfinance institutions (MFIs) shrank by 3.86 per cent sequentially to Rs 4.08 trillion in September from Rs 4.24 trillion in June, as lenders slammed the brakes on disbursements to contain stress and resorted to tight underwriting.
However, the GLP grew by 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4.08 trillion in September 2024, up from Rs 3.76 trillion in September 2023, according to Microfinance Institution Network (MFIN) data. The data covers a range of lenders, including banks, non-banking financial company-MFIs (NBFC-MFIs), small finance banks, and others.
The portfolio of non-banking financial companies working as MFIs (NBFC-MFIs) stood at Rs 1.4 trillion at the end of September 2024, down from Rs 1.45 trillion in June 2024. However, the portfolio grew by 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y, up from Rs 1.25 trillion a year ago.
The disbursements of MFIs declined sequentially to Rs 68,387 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25), from Rs 76,567 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. The disbursements in Q2FY25 were also lower than Rs 76,054 crore in the same quarter of FY24.
Alok Misra, chief executive and director of MFIN, said, “Considering the ongoing challenges, the industry decided to moderate the disbursement growth, focus on strengthening underwriting as per MFIN guardrails, and repayment collections.”
The share of bad loans—loans overdue for 91–180 days—rose to 1.9 per cent in September 2024 from 1.2 per cent in June 2024 and 1.0 per cent a year ago.
“The credit quality is expected to stabilise in the next few months, post stronger underwriting, a bumper kharif crop, and ongoing strong trends in rabi sowing,” Misra added.
As of September 30, 2024, the outstanding borrowings of NBFC-MFIs stood at Rs 97,315 crore. Of this, banks contributed 59.8 per cent, followed by 16.9 per cent from non-bank entities. External commercial borrowings (ECBs) accounted for 10.1 per cent, while 8.8 per cent came from all-India financial institutions (AIFIs), and 4.5 per cent from other sources, MFIN data showed.