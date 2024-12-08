Business Standard
RBI Governor Das meets FM Sitharaman ahead of former's term coming to end

The meeting took place at the finance minister's North Block office. Sources said that the meeting lasted around 20 minutes and was considered customary following the MPC meeting

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das | (Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday evening, a day after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and days ahead of his term coming to an end.
 
The meeting took place at the finance minister’s North Block office. Sources said that the meeting lasted around 20 minutes and was considered customary following the MPC meeting.
 
The RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee on Friday had decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent — maintaining the status quo for an 11th straight time — with a “neutral” stance.
 
 
It lowered the 2024-25 gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier.
 
The December policy review came against the backdrop of the GDP growth rate declining to 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter and retail inflation breaching the central bank’s tolerance band of 2-6 per cent, standing at a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October.
 
“The MPC remains committed to restoring a balance between inflation and growth, which has got unsettled recently,” Das said, remarking that the near-term inflation and growth outcomes in India had turned somewhat adverse since the October policy.
 
There has been a seeming discomfiture within the government over higher interest rates impinging on economic growth, particularly with a slowdown in urban demand.

Sitharaman had recently called on banks to make interest rates more affordable, describing the current high cost of borrowing as “very stressful”. Her comments came days after Trade Minister Piyush Goyal made a case for the RBI to cut interest rates to boost economic growth by looking through high food inflation while deciding on monetary policy.
 
The government had announced a three-year extension to Das's tenure in 2021, a month before his term was due to end, making him one of the longest-serving RBI governors in its 90-year history.

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

