Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India calls for stability, unity and territorial integrity of Syria

India calls for stability, unity and territorial integrity of Syria

Russian state media reported that Assad is in Moscow and will be given asylum. His nearly 14-year tenure was marked by civil war, bloodshed and brutal crackdown on his political opponents

Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)

Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government in Syria, India on Monday joined leading nations to call for stability and preserve the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab nation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is monitoring the unfolding developments in Syria and advocated a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process going forward in that country.

The Syrian government collapsed on Sunday as the rebels seized control of the capital Damascus after capturing several other prominent cities and towns.

Assad fled the country after the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of Damascus, marking the end of his family's 50-year rule.

 

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the MEA said in a statement.

"We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," it said.

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh Russia

Rajnath Singh attends commissioning ceremony of INS Tushil in Russia

Vikram Misri

India desires positive, constructive ties with B'desh: Foreign secy Misri

INS Teg, Talwar-class frigate, Indian Navy

INS Tushil 'among world's most advanced': How it'll boost Indian Navy power

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Will we have lollypop? Mamata slams 'occupy' claim of Bangladeshi politicos

Vikram Misri

Foreign secretary Misri meets B'desh counterpart in Dhaka amid frosty ties

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community in Syria for their "safety and security".

Hours after the rebels captured power, official sources in Delhi on Sunday said all Indian nationals in Syria are safe.

Russian state media reported that Assad is in Moscow and will be given asylum. His nearly 14-year tenure was marked by civil war, bloodshed and brutal crackdown on his political opponents.

Many leading countries have also welcomed fall of the nearly 14-year-long Assad regime that witnessed civil strife across Syria.

"It is a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their country. It is also a moment of risk and uncertainty," US President Joe Biden said.

"This is the best opportunity in generations for Syrians to forge their own future --free of opposition," he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the developments in Syria as "unprecedented".

"The Syrian people have suffered under Assad's barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure. Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails, and peace and stability is restored," he said.

"We call on all sides to protect civilians and minorities and ensure essential aid can reach the most vulnerable in the coming hours and days," Starmer added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US strongly supports a peaceful transition of power to an accountable Syrian government through an inclusive Syrian-led process.

"During this transitional period, the Syrian people have every right to demand the preservation of state institutions, the resumption of key services, and the protection of vulnerable communities," he said.

The French foreign ministry welcomed the fall of Assad's regime and said the time for unity has come.

"France calls for weapons to fall silent, for the democratic institutions to be preserved, for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria to be respected," it said.

France also pitched for peaceful political transition, one that respects the diversity of the Syrian people, and protects civilians and all minorities, in accordance with international law.

"It calls on all Syrians to unite, to reconcile, and to reject all forms of extremism," the French foreign ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

People gather to celebrate the Syrian government fall at Faith mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey to work for Syrian migrants to return home safely, says minister

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

Kremlin to discuss future of Russian bases with Syria's new rulers

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Calling all parties to work towards preserving unity: MEA on Syria crisis

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

Syria at crossroads after 54 yrs: Four priorities to avoid yet another war

Bashar Assad, Bashar, Vladimir Putin, putin

Assad left Syria after giving orders for peaceful power handover: Russia

Topics : Syria government Syria crisis India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon