PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs Telugu Titans underway; Puneri Paltan vs Delhi up next
The Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans have faced challenges due to the absence of their captain and star raider.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues as the tournament's 101st match will feature the league leaders Haryana Steelers take on the Telugu Titans in the first tie of the day at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune at 8 PM IST. The second encounter of the matchday will feature defending champions Puneri Paltan locking horns with Dabang Delhi. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to try and move into the top 6 of the table.
PKL 2024 first match on December 9: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans
The Haryana Steelers have been in excellent form in PKL 11, securing 13 victories from 17 matches and earning 67 points. They are currently at the top of the standings. Their most recent result was a thrilling 42-36 win against the Patna Pirates, who are three-time champions.
The Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans have faced challenges due to the absence of their captain and star raider. However, stand-in captain Vijay Malik has kept the team in the playoff hunt. With 10 wins from 17 matches, they are currently fourth in the PKL 11 standings, and their most recent victory was a 34-32 win over Bengal Warriorz.
Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans playing 7:
Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Patare, Naveen, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui.
Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Ankit, Ashish Narwal, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik, Shankar Gadai, Chetan Sahu.
PKL 2024 second match on December 9: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
Puneri Paltan’s PKL 11 season has taken a difficult turn following the injury to their captain and star all-rounder, Aslam Inamdar. Their performance has declined, and they are now in eighth place, battling to secure a spot in the playoffs.
In contrast, Dabang Delhi has been a dominant team, driven by outstanding performances from Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik. They currently sit in sixth place with seven wins, five losses, and four draws from 17 matches.
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi playing 7:
Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, A Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Aman.
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Yogesh, Sandeep, Ashish, Gaurav Chillar, Ashish Malik.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 9 matches in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details
PKL 2024 December 9 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India
8:19 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Vinay Tackled
Vinay is tackld as Titans make it 8-25
8:18 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another all-out!
Haryana inflict another all-out on the Titans as they now have a big 18 pt lead
8:17 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: TShadloui takes a point!
The Titans now trail by 7-22 as Shadloui takes a raid point.
8:15 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shadloui at his best!
Shadloui with a strong tackle as Haryana extend their lead to 14 pts now.
8:14 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ashish tackled!
Ashish Narwal gets tackled as Haryana extend the lead to 18-6
8:12 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All-out!
An all-out inflicted by Haryana Steelers on Telugu Titans as they lead by 10 pts now. 16-6 now.
8:09 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana lead 12-6 at 1st time-out!
Shivam takes a raid point as Haryana lead by 6 pts at the 1st time-out.
8:05 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana lead 8-6
Vijay gets tackled as Telugu Titans get closer to the table toppers.
8:04 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shivam out of bounds!
Telugu now trail by 2 as Shivam goes out of bounds in his raid. 7-5 to Steelers
8:03 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Manjeet tackled!
Manjeet gets tackled as Haryana extend the lead to 7-4
8:02 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana lead 6-4!
Ashish Narwal tackled as Haryana have extended their lead to 6-4 now.
7:56 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana looking to stay on top!
The STeelers are on a good run and will be hoping to continue that when they take the mat against the Titans tonight.
7:45 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the action to start as Haryana and Titans' players begin their warm-ups.
7:32 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: No Pawan Sehrawat for Titans!
Pawan Sehrawat is still out for the Titans with an injury. A key player for them who was responsible of multiple raid points for the side as well.
7:17 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Defending champions up next!
The second match of the day will feature the defending champions Puneri Paltan taking on Dabang Delhi today. Match will begin at 9 PM IST
