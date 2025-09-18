Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NaBFID should increase support to urban local bodies: DFS Secretary

NaBFID should increase support to urban local bodies: DFS Secretary

Addressing NaBFID's infrastructure conclave, Nagaraju said the institution should work on new instruments at scale so that banks can rebalance their portfolios every three to five years

M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, on Thursday.

M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. (Image: Department of Financial Services)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Along with funding for power and road projects, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) should now scale up support to urban local bodies for city infrastructure projects and build a talent pool, said M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, on Thursday.
 
Addressing NaBFID’s infrastructure conclave, Nagaraju said the institution should work on new instruments at scale so that banks can rebalance their portfolios every three to five years, while crowding in institutional capital.
 
NaBFID, a government-owned financial institution operating for three years, has already laid a strong foundation by cumulatively crossing Rs 2 trillion in sanctions. Roughly three-fourths of its loans have a maturity of 15 years or longer, bringing the kind of patient capital that makes large projects viable, he said.
 
 
It has broadened its reach to 17 of the 37 infrastructure sub-sectors in a short span of time and launched a partial credit enhancement product to deepen the bond market. The next phase must move from proof of capability to system-shaping impact, he added. 

The secretary spelt out expectations for NaBFID’s future course. He said the infra financier should work as a trans-sectoral advisor, willing to shoulder selective early-stage risks so that promising concepts become bankable projects. This could create a robust pipeline of projects that commercial banks and long-term investors are ready to finance.
 
He said NaBFID should build deep specialisation in priority sectors like the urban sector. The requirement of infrastructure capital will be highest in urban sector development in 2027, he said. The institution can set standards, bespoke risk models, a clear Detailed Project Report (DPR) checklist, model contracts, and viability programmes that share revenue risk and enable availability-based payments.
 
It could also deepen engagement with states and urban local bodies. “This is most important and crucial going forward for all of us in the financial sector. NaBFID could take the initiative to develop prepared DPRs, strengthen bankability through escrow, user charges and grant layering. Finally, make technology and data multipliers,” Nagaraju added.
 

Topics : Finance News financial services finance sector

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

