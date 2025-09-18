Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Industries should not hesitate to invest, expand capacities: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked industry to shed hesitation in investing and expand capacities while partnering with the government to skill youth for faster employment

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the audience during the Annual Symposium of the Indian Foundation for Quality Management in New Delhi. (Photo: X@nsitharamanoffc)

There should be no more hesitation for the industry to invest further, expand capacities and produce more in India, since the government has delivered on reforms for taxation, ease of doing business and opening up FDI, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Foundation for Quality Management, the FM asked the private sector to work with the government in readying youth to be fit for quick and direct employment.
 
“Today I have a basket of things on which the government has delivered…The industry wants the demand to be visible on the horizon… The horizon keeps shifting, I understand, because of global challenges,” the finance minister said. 
 
 
The government on September 3 had announced an overhaul of the GST framework in the most significant reform to the tax system since its inception in 2017, moving GST tiers to two main rates from four. The reforms will come into effect from September 22.
 
The tax measures announced in the Budget for FY2026 in February, such as the increase in the personal-income threshold for paying income taxes were also undertaken by the government to boost consumption demand in the country. 
 
Sitharaman in her address called for the industry to engage with the government on a year-round basis and not just before the Budget. She said that the industry has had a genuine grievance that after recruiting somebody because they are qualified, companies are spending almost six to eight months getting them ready for their jobs.  

“The industry should very quickly look at bridging the human resources insufficiencies, inadequate training… That element has to be done by all of us,” the FM added while responding to a question by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on her key asks from the industry. 
 
Speaking at an event in July, FM had said that healthy corporate balance sheets are sitting on passive investible funds, instead of companies engaging in capacity expansion. 
 
Private investment has lagged behind government capex spending. The government’s capital expenditure for April-July period of FY26 stood at 30.9 per cent of the FY26 Budget estimates rising by 32.7 per cent compared to last year, according to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data.
 
Talking about the significant contribution of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to the GDP of the country, Sitharaman said that the government has ensured that the Small Industries Development Bank of India is physically present in MSME clusters.
 
“Even in this day and age when we are talking about digital banking, we insisted that SIDBI would be present in each of these clusters,” Sitharaman added.
 
The finance minister said that the government wants to create a pool of good quality trainers to upgrade the existing skills of youth for an industry that is “unable to find youth or new hands to come in and bridge the gap which exists in the manpower requirement.” 

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman FDI Finance minister private sector MSMEs SIDBI

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

