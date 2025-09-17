Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / PFRDA proposes NPS exit, withdrawal rule changes; seeks feedback by Oct 17

PFRDA proposes NPS exit, withdrawal rule changes; seeks feedback by Oct 17

PFRDA has proposed amendments to NPS exit and withdrawal rules, including redefining exit, higher lump sum limits, revised partial withdrawals and financial assistance options

Pension Scheme, Pension

According to a finance ministry notification, the option can be exercised any time up to one year before superannuation, or three months before the deemed date of retirement in case of voluntary retirement. (Photo: Shuttesrstock)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on September 16, 2025 issued an exposure draft proposing amendments to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Exits and Withdrawals under the National Pension System) Regulations, 2015.
 
The key proposals include redefining the term ‘exit’ to cover multiple scenarios, including under NPS Vatsalya and new non-government sector pension fund schemes; stipulating exit provisions for non-government sector schemes; increasing the age limit for entry and exit with automatic continuation; and removing the requirement for prior intimation in case of deferment of lump sum or annuity.
 
The draft also proposes enhancing the permissible limit for lump sum withdrawals, introducing systematic unit redemption where pension wealth is below the specified threshold, and allowing higher lump sum withdrawals for non-government sector subscribers upon retirement. 
 
 
Other changes include removal of vesting requirements for normal exit if an individual joins after the age of 60, enabling subscribers to seek financial assistance from regulated institutions against their pension account, revising norms for partial withdrawals including limits, frequency and purposes, and introducing the option of partial withdrawal even after retirement.

Also Read

interest rates, finance, profit

No interest on capital goods cleared into DTA after use in bonded warehousepremium

public sector banks, PSBs, banks

Corporate credit growth to revive in H2 FY26, says Crisil Ratings

Banks

Banks step up focus on fee-based income; treasury gains come under pressurepremium

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Buying home: Choose based on urgency, risk appetite, and financial capacitypremium

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Banks park ₹1.5 trillion at RBI's three-day VRRR liquidity auction

 
Exit provisions have also been stipulated in cases of renunciation of citizenship and under the NPS Vatsalya scheme.
 
Earlier, in August 2025, Business Standard reported that the finance ministry had allowed central government employees who opted for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to switch back to the National Pension System (NPS) through a one-time, one-way switch facility.
 
According to a finance ministry notification, the option can be exercised any time up to one year before superannuation, or three months before the deemed date of retirement in case of voluntary retirement.
 
“It has been decided that a one-time, one-way switch facility from UPS to NPS shall be made available to all central government employees who have opted for UPS. This switch facility may be exercised by UPS optees any time not later than one year prior to the date of superannuation or three months prior to the deemed date of retirement in case of voluntary retirement, as applicable,” the notification said.

More From This Section

Razorpay

Fintech firm Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to support foreign transactions

Jan Dhan

Financial inclusion drive opens 6.1 million Jan Dhan accounts in 2.5 months

The volume of loan disbursals by FACE member companies rose 21.3 per cent to 56.4 million loans in the first half of FY25 (H1FY25), up from 46.5 million in H1FY24, data shows. Disbursals were also higher by 9.5 per cent, rising from 51.5 million in H

Securitisation volumes to dip in Q2 as investors shun unsecured loans

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

CSC e-Governance Services crosses ₹3,000 crore loan disbursal mark

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance raises $600 mn via ECB, completes $2 bn GMTN target

Topics : Finance News pension schemes PFRDA Pensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Hyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon