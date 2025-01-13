Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Net direct tax kitty swells 16% to Rs 16.9 trillion so far in FY25

Net direct tax kitty swells 16% to Rs 16.9 trillion so far in FY25

As per the data by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), mop-up from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, stood at over Rs 8.74 trillion

direct tax rupees fund

The net corporate tax collection between April 1, 2024, and January 12, 2025, was around Rs 7.68 trillion. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The net direct tax collection grew 15.88 per cent to about Rs 16.90 trillion so far this fiscal, according to government data released on Monday.

As per the data by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), mop-up from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, stood at over Rs 8.74 trillion.

The net corporate tax collection between April 1, 2024, and January 12, 2025, was around Rs 7.68 trillion.

Net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) stood at Rs 44,538 crore so far this fiscal.

Refunds worth over Rs 3.74 trillion were issued during the period, a 42.49 per cent increase over the year-ago period.

 

Also Read

direct tax rupees fund

Direct tax collections jump 182% in 10 years to over Rs 19.60 trn in FY24

direct tax rupees fund

Direct tax collections jump 24% to Rs 8.13 trn in April-Aug: Govt

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Need tech-savvy forces to protect India's digital world: FM Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mega infra projects to make J&K one of India's most connected regions: PM

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Economy strong, but equities face valuation challenge: ICICI Prudential MF

Gross direct tax mop up between April 1 and January 12 grew 20 per cent to over Rs 20.64 trillion.

The government has budgeted to collect Rs 22.07 trillion in the current fiscal from direct taxes.

This includes Corporate tax collection of Rs 10.20 trillion, personal income tax and other taxes of Rs 11.87 trillion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI uses FX swaps to ease liquidity squeeze as rupee hits a new low

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

India Inc's leverage to improve in FY26-27 despite high capex: Fitch

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee hits new low of 86.40 as dollar strengthens post unfavourable data

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee down 27 paise at record low of 86.31 against US dollar in early trade

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Ahead of Feb policy, RBI guv Malhotra to meet bank chiefs on Thursday

Topics : Tax Collection direct tax collection direct tax collections Income tax collection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon