Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NiC rises to Rs 34.8 tn but growth slows with shift to higher notes

NiC rises to Rs 34.8 tn but growth slows with shift to higher notes

Cash usage in India has slowed since the 1990s despite NiC rising to Rs 34.8 trillion in 2024, with increased ATM access and digital adoption impacting demand

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Notably, the growth rate of NiC (in value terms) between 2014 and 2024 was significantly lower compared to the previous two decades | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the secular growth in cash usage in India has declined since the 1990s, the volume of Notes in Circulation (NiC) has increased in recent years, partly due to precautionary cash holdings during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monthly bulletin, NiC rose from approximately Rs 2.1 trillion in 2001 to about Rs 34.8 trillion in 2024. However, the bulletin notes that the views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the RBI’s official stance.
 
Over the past two decades, the demand for physical cash has evolved significantly. Factors such as the rapid expansion of bank branches and ATM networks, increased penetration of internet-enabled phones, and significant advancements in payment and settlement systems have contributed to a lower compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in NiC in the last decade. Between 2004 and 2024, in each of the two 10-year periods, the CAGR of NiC in value terms was higher than in volume terms, indicating a shift towards higher denomination notes.
 
 
“In each of the two 10-year periods between 2004 and 2024, CAGR of NiC in value was higher than that in volume, indicating a shift towards higher denominations. It is worth noting that the growth rate in NiC (in value terms) in the 10-year period between 2014 and 2024 was significantly lower as compared to that in the previous two decades,” the report said.
 
Notably, the growth rate of NiC (in value terms) between 2014 and 2024 was significantly lower compared to the previous two decades. Additionally, while NiC growth outpaced GDP growth between 1994 and 2004, this gap narrowed considerably in the subsequent two decades.
 
Between 2005 and 2014, the number of ATMs per lakh adults increased dramatically, with a CAGR of slightly over 25 per cent. Evidence suggests that during normal periods (i.e., periods not affected by events like COVID-19), easier access to ATMs reduces households’ cash holdings, as they are more comfortable maintaining lower balances, thereby reducing precautionary holdings.

More From This Section

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Inflows in NRI deposits increases nearly 10% in FY25, shows RBI data

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Indian Rupee opens higher at 85.59/$ as US fiscal concerns weigh on dollar

Premiumcash money

ARCs earning from SR redemption up 15.8% in FY25 on better recovery

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Indian Rupee ends flat at 85.64/$ as high oil prices offset weak dollar

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO adds 1.45 million net members in March 2025, up 1.15% year-on-year

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI Policy currency notes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon